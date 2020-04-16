TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun pitcher Tavs throws no-hitter against Wisconsin Lutheran in 2014

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2014, Waupun pitcher Arik Tavs fired a no-hitter to defeat Wisconsin Lutheran 5-0 in a Little Ten Conference game. Tavs struck out 11 batters and walked three. The Warriors were held scoreless for the first three innings before the bats came alive in the fourth. Avery Armga started things off with an RBI double and a bunt-single by Ryan Schmitt put runners on the corners. Isaac Loomans grounded into a fielder’s choice, but reached off an error, to bring in Armga from third to make it 2-0. Schmitt later scored when Wisconsin Lutheran tried to pick off Loomans at first, but the ball sailed wide to make it 3-0 and it sent Loomans to third. Gabe Wardin’s drive to center was caught, but an errant throw allowed Loomans to score to make it 4-0. Waupun added another run in the fifth after Wisconsin Lutheran committed three errors.
2001
The Waupun prep baseball team, ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, found itself in a 5-1 hole after just two innings against non-conference foe Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. No matter, as the Warriors found a way to win 11-9 thanks to the powerful bat of senior Derrick Standke. Standke had a three-run homer, his second of the game, in the seventh to give the Warriors an 11-7 lead. Standke also had a home run in the third as he went 2-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate.
1999
NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky called it a career after spending two decades playing for the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues. Before his last game of his career, which was against the Pittsburgh Penguins a day later, he had 894 career goals, 1,962 assists for 2,856 points. He finished his career breaking 60 records, became a 10-time scoring champion and a nine-time MVP. Gretzky won four Stanley Cups with the Oilers.
1998
Fernando Vina went 5-for-5 at the plate as he lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Expos in 14 innings. It was Vina’s second-career five-hit game as he also did the same thing against Texas on Sept. 2, 1996. Milwaukee’s Marquis Grissom drove in the game-winning run in the top of the 14th inning before the Brewers got an insurance later on to make it 5-3. Vina committed an error in the third that allowed the Expos to get their first run of the game to cut the Brewers lead to 2-1.
1991
The Columbus prep girls track and field team won every event besides the high jump, where Cardinals filled the second- and third-placements in a 92-39 smothering of McFarland. Missy Schmitzer was tied for first at 4 feet, 8 inches in the high jump, but lost due to a jump where she failed to reach the next height. Freshmen Angie Mauer won the long jump at 13-10 and classmate Jodie Nickerson won the 400-meter dash at 1 minute, 4.51 seconds. Nickerson was also on the 400-meter relay team that won at 54.73. Kristen Sharpe won the 300-meter hurdles at 59.61 and Wendy Densmore won the 100-meter hurdles at 19.53. Cher Damm’s jump of 28-6 was best in the triple jump and Tina Haug won the 3,200-meter run at12:59.58. Heather Oppter won the shot put event while Amy Price won the discus event.
1990
The Milwaukee Brewers pound out 20 hits in a 18-0 drubbing of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Patriots Day. Dave Parker and Greg Brock both had four hits for the Brewers, while Gary Sheffield, Edgar Diaz and Brock each drove in three runs. Milwaukee had nine doubles, one triple, but no home runs. Ted Higuera, Tom Filer and Dan Plesac combined to hold the Red Sox to just three hits.
1906
The 10th Boston Marathon was won by 18-year-old Tim Ford with a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes, 45 seconds. He is the youngest runner to win the marathon.
