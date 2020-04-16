TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun pitcher Tavs throws no-hitter against Wisconsin Lutheran in 2014

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2014, Waupun pitcher Arik Tavs fired a no-hitter to defeat Wisconsin Lutheran 5-0 in a Little Ten Conference game. Tavs struck out 11 batters and walked three. The Warriors were held scoreless for the first three innings before the bats came alive in the fourth. Avery Armga started things off with an RBI double and a bunt-single by Ryan Schmitt put runners on the corners. Isaac Loomans grounded into a fielder’s choice, but reached off an error, to bring in Armga from third to make it 2-0. Schmitt later scored when Wisconsin Lutheran tried to pick off Loomans at first, but the ball sailed wide to make it 3-0 and it sent Loomans to third. Gabe Wardin’s drive to center was caught, but an errant throw allowed Loomans to score to make it 4-0. Waupun added another run in the fifth after Wisconsin Lutheran committed three errors.