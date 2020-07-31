TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun Post 210 defeated Fennimore 6-2 for Class A state title

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this day in 2018, The Waupun American Legion Post 210 team defeated Fennimore 8-2 for the Class A state title in Osseo. Post 210 scored twice in each of the first three innings to take a 6-2 lead and never looked back. Waupun’s Jak Lenz went 4-for-4 at the plate while Caden Bronkhorst, Nate Brown and Caleb Sauer each had a double. Brenden Bille got the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of five hits and one walk. … Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi and his coaching staff opened up the start of the 2018 football season and introduced the team to the new locker room.
2014
Waupun Post 210 only needed six innings to roll past Viroqua 11-1 to stay in the winner’s bracket of the Class A state tournament held in Nekoosa. Post 210 pitcher Bryce Buchholz was credited with the win, pitching five innings with a couple strikeouts while giving up one earned run off of three hits. Colin DeBoer went 3-for-4 at the plate while Collin U’Ren was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. U’Ren also had a double.
2007
Going for career win No. 300, New York Mets pitcher Tom Glavine failed to reach the milestone against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park when the Mets bullpen wasted a one-run lead in the eighth inning before Geoff Jenkins hit a two-run homer off Aaron Sele in the 13th inning to give the Brewers a 4-2 victory. Glavine had given up just two hits when Mets manager Willie Randolph took him out of the game in the seventh inning with a runner on first and New York leading 2-1. Glavine’s mark was one of three potential milestones on the line that night. Alex Rodriguez remained one away from his 500th career home run and Barry Bonds stayed one homer from tying Hank Aaron’s all-time record.
2005
After missing the first four days of training camp, Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed his first professional contract with the Packers.
2000
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 pitcher Ryan Byrnes pitched a complete two-hit gem to lead Post 146 to a 10-2 victory over Portage in the Class AA state tournament, held at Sunset Park in Kimberly. Byrnes struck out seven while giving up one earned run off of two hits and two walks.
1993
Beaver Dam Post 146 crushed Watertown 15-1 to put itself in a three-way tie with Sun Prairie and Waupun in the Class AA regional tournament in Waupun. All three teams boasted a 2-1 record and a coin flip was held to decide which team got a bye in the championship round. Beaver Dam won the flip, and faced the winner of Sun Prairie and Waupun to determine who would play in the state tournament in Fort Atkinson.
1990
Texas ace Nolan Ryan picked up his 300th career victory at Milwaukee County Stadium by leading the Rangers to an 11-3 victory over the Brewers. Ryan became the 20th pitcher to reach the milestone after allowing six hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, increasing his career total to 5,219. He also walked two and threw 146 pitches in the game.
1987
Paul Molitor’s RBI single in bottom of the second inning extended his hitting streak to 15 games, but the Chicago White Sox went on to beat the Brewers 8-6 at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Molitor also had a RBI single in the ninth. His hitting streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh longest in baseball history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!