TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun Post 210 defeated Fennimore 6-2 for Class A state title

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this day in 2018, The Waupun American Legion Post 210 team defeated Fennimore 8-2 for the Class A state title in Osseo. Post 210 scored twice in each of the first three innings to take a 6-2 lead and never looked back. Waupun’s Jak Lenz went 4-for-4 at the plate while Caden Bronkhorst, Nate Brown and Caleb Sauer each had a double. Brenden Bille got the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of five hits and one walk. … Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi and his coaching staff opened up the start of the 2018 football season and introduced the team to the new locker room.

2014

Waupun Post 210 only needed six innings to roll past Viroqua 11-1 to stay in the winner’s bracket of the Class A state tournament held in Nekoosa. Post 210 pitcher Bryce Buchholz was credited with the win, pitching five innings with a couple strikeouts while giving up one earned run off of three hits. Colin DeBoer went 3-for-4 at the plate while Collin U’Ren was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. U’Ren also had a double.

2007