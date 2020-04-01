TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun softball team beats Beaver Dam on Killam's walkoff homer; etc.

2014

Waupun’s Tiffany Killam hit a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Warriors a 6-5 win over Beaver Dam. She also pitched all nine innings, yielding 12 hits, two walks and three earned runs while striking out seven.

2004

2000

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had its magical postseason run come to an end with a 53-41 loss to Michigan State in the national semifinals at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. It was the fourth time in the 1999-2000 season that Michigan State beat the Badgers. The Spartans would go on to win the program’s first national championship since 1979 with a victory over Florida two nights later. Wisconsin trailed 19-17 at the half, but the Badgers (22-14) were held to just a single basket in the first 7 minutes, 24 seconds of the second half, allowing the Spartans to take a 32-19 lead. Roy Boone was the only Badgers player to score in double figures, finishing with 18 points.