TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun softball team beats Beaver Dam on Killam's walkoff homer; etc.

2014
Waupun’s Tiffany Killam hit a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Warriors a 6-5 win over Beaver Dam. She also pitched all nine innings, yielding 12 hits, two walks and three earned runs while striking out seven.
2004
Pitchers Brandon Lee and Dusty Longfield combined to allow only three hits and a walk as the Beaver Dam baseball team won its season opener 5-3 over Madison Edgewood. The Crusaders committed six errors in the contest, leading to four unearned runs.
2000
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had its magical postseason run come to an end with a 53-41 loss to Michigan State in the national semifinals at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. It was the fourth time in the 1999-2000 season that Michigan State beat the Badgers. The Spartans would go on to win the program’s first national championship since 1979 with a victory over Florida two nights later. Wisconsin trailed 19-17 at the half, but the Badgers (22-14) were held to just a single basket in the first 7 minutes, 24 seconds of the second half, allowing the Spartans to take a 32-19 lead. Roy Boone was the only Badgers player to score in double figures, finishing with 18 points.
1997
Ken Griffey Jr. homered in his first two at-bats of the season as the Mariners defeated the defending World Series champion Yankees, 4-2.
1996
Kentucky defeated Syracuse 76-67 to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship. Tony Delk had 24 points and tied a record with seven 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats. ... Major League Baseball umpire John McSherry died of a major heart attack after collapsing in Cincinnati during the first inning of the Reds’ season-opener against the Montreal Expos. The game was just seven pitches old when McSherry collapsed. The game was postponed about 75 minutes later.
1995
Beaver Dam sophomore Ian Douglas won the shot put at the Watertown Invite with a throw of 53 feet, 3¼ inches. ... Mayville sophomore Andy Basler took third in the boys long jump at the Madison West Relays with a leap of 21-2, at the time the fourth-best leap in program history. The Cardinals’ Matt Clark won the high jump (6-2). ... Milwaukee Bucks owner and United States senator Herb Kohl announced he was donating $25 million to the University of Wisconsin for a new basketball facility, which opened as the Kohl Center on January 17, 1998, when the UW men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 56-33.
1994
Mike Deane was hired as head coach of the Marquette men’s basketball team, replacing Kevin O’Neill, who left for Tennessee and eventually Northwestern. Deane was 100-55 in five seasons (1994-95 to 1998-99). He led the Golden Eagles to the championship game of the NIT in his first year and to the second round of the NCAA tournament in year two.
1991
Two days after ending coach Jerry Tarkanian and undefeated UNLV’s perfect season in a 79-77 win in the national semifinals, Duke defeated Kansas 72-65 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis to claim the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship. UNLV’s stars included Stacey Augmon, Larry Johnson and Greg Anthony, all future NBA starters. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Christian Laettner had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds and Bobby Hurley had 12 points and nine assists.
1990
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team won the NCAA national championship with a 7-3 win over Colgate at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. Madison Memorial graduate John Byce scored two goals in the first 4 minutes of the game to start the Badgers off on the right foot. He finished with a hat trick in the Badgers’ fifth national championship.
