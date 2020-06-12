TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun softball team rallies in 7th inning to beat Beloit Turner in state semifinals in 2015; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2015, Kyra Verheyen belted a one-out game-tying double in the bottom of the seventh inning and Taylor Brown followed with an RBI suicide squeeze bunt as the Waupun softball team rallied for a 5-4 win over Beloit Turner in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals. The Warriors would finish as state runners-up in their first appearance at state since 1985.
2014
With the No. 9 overall pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected UC Irvine second baseman Keston Hiura.
2007
The Milwaukee Brewers were held without a hit, as Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander pitched the first no-hitter in Comerica Park history, leading the Tigers to a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee. Verlander fanned a career-high 12 Brewers, and got a huge assist from shortstop Neifi Perez, who took away a base hit and turned an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Verlander finished the ninth by striking out Craig Counsell and Tony Graffanino before getting J.J. Hardy to fly out to the warning track in right field. Milwaukee was last no-hit by Scott Erickson of the Minnesota Twins in 1994.
2003
Pitcher Brooke Schliewe fired a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts, the last of those Ks wrapping up a 2-0 victory for the Horicon softballt team over Poynette to repeat as the WIAA Division 3 state champion. Schliewe also doubled to lead off the top of the seventh inning, sparking a two-run rally to end the scoreless draw.
2002
Shaquille O’Neal had 34 points and 10 points and Kobe Bryant chipped in with 25 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-107 win over the New Jersey Nets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, giving the Lakers a series sweep and their third straight championship.
2001
Nick Ackley had two hits, one of them a two-run homer, during an 11-run first inning, sparking the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to an 18-1 win over Mayville. Ackley finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Mike Marx was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the rout.
2000
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young announced his retirement.
1997
In the first-ever interleague game in Major League Baseball history, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Texas Rangers, 4-3.
1996
Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott was forced by Major League Baseball to relinquish day-to-day control of the team through the end of the 1998 season as punishment for insenstive remarks she made about Adolph Hitler, working women and Asians. She also had been suspended for the 1993 season due to racial slurs she made. Schott bought a minority interest in the team in 1981 and a majority interest in 1984 and sold the team in April, 1999.
1992
Fired Green Bay Packers general manager Tom Braatz, infamous for passing over 1989 NFL Draft Nos. 3-5 selections Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders (all future Hall of Famers) to take Tony Mandarich No. 2 overall, landed on his feet as the director of college scouting for the Miami Dolphins.
1991
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team defeated Hartford 8-0. Derek Gittus allowed five hits and struck out 11 in the win while Craig Priewe was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. The first five Beaver Dam batters of the game reached base as Post 146 jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Priewe’s two-run single was the highlight of the frame.
1975
Hank Aaron smacked his first homer in Milwaukee since playing for the Braves in 1965 as his new team, the Brewers, beat the Oakland A’s 9-7 at County Stadium in Milwaukee.
1954
Jim Wilson, making a spot start for the Milwaukee Braves in the organization’s second year in Milwaukee after moving from Boston before the 1953 season, threw the first no-hitter in Milwaukee’s County Stadium history in the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
1928
The New York Yankees’ Lou Gehrig set a Major League Baseball record for total bases in a game with 14 on two triples and two home runs in a 15-7 win over the Chicago White Sox. The current total bases record holder is Shawn Greene, who collected 19 on four home runs, a double and a single in his Los Angeles Dodgers’ 16-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23, 2002, at Miller Park.
