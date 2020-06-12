TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun softball team rallies in 7th inning to beat Beloit Turner in state semifinals in 2015; etc.

1992

Fired Green Bay Packers general manager Tom Braatz, infamous for passing over 1989 NFL Draft Nos. 3-5 selections Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders (all future Hall of Famers) to take Tony Mandarich No. 2 overall, landed on his feet as the director of college scouting for the Miami Dolphins.

1991

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team defeated Hartford 8-0. Derek Gittus allowed five hits and struck out 11 in the win while Craig Priewe was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. The first five Beaver Dam batters of the game reached base as Post 146 jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Priewe’s two-run single was the highlight of the frame.

1975

Hank Aaron smacked his first homer in Milwaukee since playing for the Braves in 1965 as his new team, the Brewers, beat the Oakland A’s 9-7 at County Stadium in Milwaukee.

1954

Jim Wilson, making a spot start for the Milwaukee Braves in the organization’s second year in Milwaukee after moving from Boston before the 1953 season, threw the first no-hitter in Milwaukee’s County Stadium history in the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1928

The New York Yankees’ Lou Gehrig set a Major League Baseball record for total bases in a game with 14 on two triples and two home runs in a 15-7 win over the Chicago White Sox. The current total bases record holder is Shawn Greene, who collected 19 on four home runs, a double and a single in his Los Angeles Dodgers’ 16-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23, 2002, at Miller Park.