TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun volleyball dominated in 2004 invite

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2004, the Waupun prep girls volleyball team put its claim in as the state’s best by winning the Thomas More/Milwaukee Lutheran Joust without losing a game. Warriors coach Keith Milkowski said, ‘It doesn’t get much better than that. We beat four or five of the top 10 teams in the state.” Waupun had defeated Division 1 finalists from the season prior and the defending Division 3 state champion. Waupun defeated Thomas More 25-16, 15-14 and Pius Xi 25-20, 25-22 in the knockout round before defeating Muskego 25-18, 25-23 in the final. Waupun’s outside hitter Brittney Dolgner finished with 58 kills. Waupun’s left outside hitter Holly Visser finished with 34 kills. Waupun setter Niki Dolgner finished with 139 assists and 15 kills. Lindsey Buteyn finished with 32 kills.
2017
In a battle of the Cardinals, the Mayville prep boys soccer team defeated Columbus 4-1 in a non-conference game, for the first win of the season. Mayville outshot Columbus 22-10 in a game where it dominated time of possession, found open players and answered the intensity set forth by Columbus. Mayville’s Connor Travis put his team up 1-0 with 50 seconds left in the first half. In the second half, Mayville’s Logan Gering scored in the 50th and 70th minute and Andrew Kempke added a goal in the 89th minute. Mayville’s Montana Bingen finished with 12 saves. Ian Reetz scored for Columbus in the 65th minute.
2015
On a rainy Friday night, the Columbus prep football team used a pounding run game to blow past Whitewater 34-7. Cardinals senior Sam Ott finished with three touchdowns and 77 rushing yards, and junior Jake Smith had 170 rushing yards and a touchdown. … Markesan also defeated Shiocton 19-6, which had coach Travis Winkers say after the game, “This was probably the biggest win we’ve had over the last decade.” The Chiefs had won the WIAA Division 6 state title in 2013 and were runners-up in D6 in 2011. The Chiefs had a combined 45-6 record entering the contest, from 2011-2014. All six losses were from either D5 powerhouse Amherst or D6 powerhouse Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Markesan quarterback Carson Clark completed half of his passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Markesan running back Drew Bernhagen rushed for 75 yards and receiver Ryan Walker led with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown off of three catches.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Ben Zeamer and AJ Graff connected on a pair of goals to lead the Golden Beavers to a 2-1 boys soccer victory over Waupaca. Graff assisted on Zeamer’s goals in the 39th and 53rd minutes of the game. Waupaca did have a goal with 19 seconds left, but it was too late at that point. Beaver Dam’s Sam Laude finished with seven saves to help the Golden Beavers to a 2-2-2 record.
2013
The Beaver Dam prep girls golf team finished with a 180 and was led by four Golden Beavers who finished in the 40s during a Wisconsin Little Ten opener at Hon-E-Kor’s red course. It was the best team score in a nine-hole event that bested the previous year’s best round by 21 strokes. Beaver Dam’s Abby Chase led all scorers with a 42 while teammate Ashley Kulka was a stroke behind her. Oconomowoc’s Mandy Fiorentino shared the medalist honor with Chase. Beaver Dam’s Ashley Stobbe finished with a 47 and teammate Emily Lyons was one stroke behind her. West Bend finished 10 strokes behind Beaver Dam.
1998
Dodgeland’s Mike Wreath led the Trojans prep football team to a 19-0 victory over Randolph to start the season. Wreath’s first touch from scrimmage was an 85-yard scamper to give the Trojans an early lead. He finished with 220 rushing yards. Wreath scored all three of the Trojans’ touchdowns. … Mayville quarterback Benji Kamrath threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past Portage, 36-26. Matt Luehring caught six passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
1993
The Beaver Dam prep boys cross country team had five runners finish in the top 12 to win its respective division of the Appleton West Terror Invite. Beaver Dam’s varsity girls team finished ninth in its division while Beaver Dam’s JV boys and girls teams finished third and tied for sixth, respectively.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!