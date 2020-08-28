TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun volleyball dominated in 2004 invite

2015

On a rainy Friday night, the Columbus prep football team used a pounding run game to blow past Whitewater 34-7. Cardinals senior Sam Ott finished with three touchdowns and 77 rushing yards, and junior Jake Smith had 170 rushing yards and a touchdown. … Markesan also defeated Shiocton 19-6, which had coach Travis Winkers say after the game, “This was probably the biggest win we’ve had over the last decade.” The Chiefs had won the WIAA Division 6 state title in 2013 and were runners-up in D6 in 2011. The Chiefs had a combined 45-6 record entering the contest, from 2011-2014. All six losses were from either D5 powerhouse Amherst or D6 powerhouse Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Markesan quarterback Carson Clark completed half of his passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Markesan running back Drew Bernhagen rushed for 75 yards and receiver Ryan Walker led with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown off of three catches.