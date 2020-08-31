TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Westra leads Randolph to 2018 win over Rio

2004

The Beaver Dam prep girls volleyball team continued its winning ways by sweeping the Little Ten Conference triple dual at Beaver Dam High School. The Golden Beavers were 10-0 overall and 4-0 in league play after defeating Hartford (25-15, 25-17, 25-8), West Bend West (32-30, 25-21, 25-12) and Wisconsin Lutheran (25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21). In the first game against West, the Spartans served for the game seven times, but the Golden Beavers kept battling back, eventually winning off a pair of Erika Bartruff kills. Bartruff finished with 41 kills and 32 assists on the night. Libero Jordan Breamer finished with 55 digs while Jessica Schultz had 22 kills. Bethany Martin finished with 39 kills and Jessica Kasha had 40 assists.

2001

The Hustisford prep football team built a 12-point halftime lead, but through grit and determination, Dodgeland rallied past the Falcons to win 16-14 in a non-conference game. Dodgeland senior kicker Sean Beaudry had been having a rough game – having missed a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and having a poor punt snap go between his legs in the final four minutes of the game that went for a safety to give Husty a 14-13-lead. But when it meant the most, Beaudry kept his confidence and nailed a school-record 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans the win. “Sean came off the field after the first field goal hanging his head,” Dodgeland coach Ron Miller said after the game. “I told him we were going to get another chance. He got it and boy did he nail it.” The Trojan defense held the Falcons to just 111 total yards while Dodgeland put up 178 of its 278 yards in the second half. Dodgeland’s Kyle Wolter had 46-yard and 28-yard touchdowns on wing-counter runs in the second half. His second touchdown gave Dodgeland a 13-12 lead with 9:37 left to play.