TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Westra leads Randolph to 2018 win over Rio

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2018, a big defensive game by Randolph’s Sawyer Westra thwarted the Rio prep football team, and led the Rockets to a 29-16 Trailways Small Conference victory over the Vikings. Westra had a team-high 20 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that set up an 11-play scoring drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by Matt Dykstra that gave the Rockets at 15-8 lead in the second quarter. Westra also had a 45-yard kickoff return that set up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Haffele. “We had planned on that, we watched film on that and you probably heard us screaming,” Rio coach Brian Brewer said of Westra’s performance. “He did; he gave us fits. He did.”
2017
Antonio Lopez’s goal in the 88th minute helped Beaver Dam rally to defeat Fond du Lac 3-2 in a non-conference game at Prairie View Elementary School in Beaver Dam. Fondy’s first goal came in the 12th minute when Sinjin Slater found Hunter Kollmann for a goal. However, Lopez equalizer came in the 28th minute off an assist by Bradon Franke. Fondy’s Bradley Leach had an unassistated goal in the 69th minute to give Fondy a 2-1 lead, but Ryan Kuntz answered that with an unassisted goal early in the 81st minute. Beaver Dam’s Nick Jansen finished with four saves while Fondy’s Nick Kielman had 13. … Dodgeland’s Jamie Huber (18:35.01) and Evan Finger (17:10.08) both won the 5k girls and boys races at the Dodge County Invite, which was held at River Bend Park in Horicon.
2004
The Beaver Dam prep girls volleyball team continued its winning ways by sweeping the Little Ten Conference triple dual at Beaver Dam High School. The Golden Beavers were 10-0 overall and 4-0 in league play after defeating Hartford (25-15, 25-17, 25-8), West Bend West (32-30, 25-21, 25-12) and Wisconsin Lutheran (25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21). In the first game against West, the Spartans served for the game seven times, but the Golden Beavers kept battling back, eventually winning off a pair of Erika Bartruff kills. Bartruff finished with 41 kills and 32 assists on the night. Libero Jordan Breamer finished with 55 digs while Jessica Schultz had 22 kills. Bethany Martin finished with 39 kills and Jessica Kasha had 40 assists.
2001
The Hustisford prep football team built a 12-point halftime lead, but through grit and determination, Dodgeland rallied past the Falcons to win 16-14 in a non-conference game. Dodgeland senior kicker Sean Beaudry had been having a rough game – having missed a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter and having a poor punt snap go between his legs in the final four minutes of the game that went for a safety to give Husty a 14-13-lead. But when it meant the most, Beaudry kept his confidence and nailed a school-record 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans the win. “Sean came off the field after the first field goal hanging his head,” Dodgeland coach Ron Miller said after the game. “I told him we were going to get another chance. He got it and boy did he nail it.” The Trojan defense held the Falcons to just 111 total yards while Dodgeland put up 178 of its 278 yards in the second half. Dodgeland’s Kyle Wolter had 46-yard and 28-yard touchdowns on wing-counter runs in the second half. His second touchdown gave Dodgeland a 13-12 lead with 9:37 left to play.
2000
Three Beaver Dam boys runners finished in the top six of the Dodge County cross country 5k race to help the Golden Beavers win the title with 45 points. Beaver Dam’s Brandon Burnett crossed the finish line second at 17:57. Horicon’s Travis Heller finished first, just 4 seconds ahead of Burnett. Beaver Dam’s Jehu Montgomery finished fifth at 19:11 and Zach Corey was sixth at 19:13. Other Beaver Dam runners were Luke Vance (13th, 19:57) and Jonathan McDonald (19th, 20:08).
1999
The Waupun prep girls volleyball team fell behind Beaver Dam 6-2 to start the first set, but junior Janell Pluim ripped off 13 straight points for the Warriors to take the first set 15-6. Then she began the second set with seven more points to help the Warriors take it 15-12. Waupun won the third set 15-7 to begin Little Ten Conference play. “Janell was on fire,” Waupun coach Keith Milkowski said after the game. “They couldn’t receive her and she played well hitting and digging too.”
1995
The Waupun prep boys soccer team ended a 13-year drought against Oconomowoc when the Warriors defeated the Raccoons 4-1. Cory Buchholz assisted two Waupun goals in the first five minutes and then added two goals later in the game. Buchholz found teammate Brad Guenther for a goal in the fourth minute and then found Ivan Beek off a corner kick for a 2-goal lead 50 seconds later. Buchholz scored at the 30 minute mark when he found himself past the defense to take a 3-0 lead. Buchholz also got a goal 2-minutes into the second half for a 4-0 lead.
