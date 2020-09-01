TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2017, the Beaver Dam and Fall River prep football teams netted close conference victories. The Golden Beavers came out on top over Baraboo, 14-13, for a Badger North Conference win, while the Pirates edged past Oshkosh Lourdes, 24-20 in a Trailways Small Conference showdown. The Golden Beavers found themselves in a 13-0 hole midway through the second quarter, but a 1-yard touchdown run by Joel Riehbrandt made it 13-7 at the break.

Riehbrandt also hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kendric Jimenez with 3:54 left in the game, which gave the Beavers a 14-13 lead after Kyle Gable made the extra point. Jimenez threw for 177 yards on 12-of-18 passing, while Riehbrant had 23 rushing yards.

The Pirates had a 16-14 lead at halftime over the Knights after running back Davyn Braker had a 2-yard touchdown run 2 seconds into the second quarter and quarterback Luke Figol had an 8-yard scamper for a score with 4:34 left before halftime. Lourdes scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half, but Fall River receiver Parker Morton came to the rescue with a 5-yard touchdown reception with 1:28 to go to give the Pirates a 24-20 lead after a successful 2-point conversion. Braker ran for 124 yards while Figol threw for 80.

2018