TODAY'S IN SPORTS HISTORY: In 1985, Montello baseball opened season with win over Portage

Editor’s note: With the sports world currently at a standstill, we will periodically provide a look back at what happened on this day, both locally and nationally, in sports history.
March 28, 2008
Davidson sharpshooter Stephen Curry scored 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, and made six 3-pointers to lead the 10th-seeded Wildcats to a 73-56 victory over third-seeded Wisconsin in a Sweet 16 NCAA tournament game played in Detroit. Curry outscored Wisconsin all by himself in the second half, 22-20. It was the third straight NCAA tournament game Curry scored more than 30 points. Wisconsin’s Michael Flowers led the Badgers with 12 points. Wisconsin’s Marcus Landry made a jumper to cut Davidson’s lead to 48-45 with 13 minutes, 48 seconds to play before Curry and the Wildcats took over.
March 28, 1985
The Montello prep baseball team opened the season with a 5-3 victory over Portage on a chilly Thursday afternoon in Montello. Boyd Schwartz drove in a pair of runs and was the winning pitcher for Montello, striking out eight over four innings of work. Mike Precia and Todd Calkins had two hits each for Portage.
You have free articles remaining.
March 28, 1981
The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team won the program’s third national championship with a 6-3 victory over top-ranked Minnesota in Duluth, Minnesota. The team was the nicknamed the “Backdoor Badgers” after it blew a six-goal lead in the two-game, total-goals series against Colorado College in the opening round of the WCHA playoffs before squeaking into the NCAA tournament with an at-large bid. Wisconsin got two goals apiece from John Newberry and Al Lebler and solid goaltending from sophomore Marc Behrend, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
March 28, 1977
The Marquette men’s basketball team defeated North Carolina 67-59 to win the 1977 NCAA men’s basketball national championship in Atlanta. The game came in head coach Al McGuire’s final game as head coach of the Warriors. Butch Lee had 19 points while Jim Boylan and Bo Ellis each had 14 points to lead Marquette.
March 28, 1975
Cameron Bogue announces he is giving up his push to get Portage a team in the Home Talent Baseball League, saying he was unable to raise enough money to get a franchise entered into the league. “We just couldn’t raise the amount of money required for admission into the league, for umpires, and most importantly for uniforms,” Bogue said. “It cost $50 to participate in the Home Talent League itself, and the umpires required another $250, and I think that we could have raised that $300. But the big expense would have been uniforms—the league said that we had to have uniforms—and I guess they’re pretty expensive.” Bogue said he tried to get uniforms from the local high school, but it didn’t have any he could use.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!