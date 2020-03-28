TODAY'S IN SPORTS HISTORY: In 1985, Montello baseball opened season with win over Portage

March 28, 1977

March 28, 1975

Cameron Bogue announces he is giving up his push to get Portage a team in the Home Talent Baseball League, saying he was unable to raise enough money to get a franchise entered into the league. “We just couldn’t raise the amount of money required for admission into the league, for umpires, and most importantly for uniforms,” Bogue said. “It cost $50 to participate in the Home Talent League itself, and the umpires required another $250, and I think that we could have raised that $300. But the big expense would have been uniforms—the league said that we had to have uniforms—and I guess they’re pretty expensive.” Bogue said he tried to get uniforms from the local high school, but it didn’t have any he could use.