Upgrades for everyone in mind: Project to improve Pauquette Park diamond picking up steam

POYNETTE — For over a half-century, the baseball field at Pauquette Park has played host to so much for the Poynette community.

From the Pumas high school and Indians Home Talent League baseball teams, to adult recreation leagues and kids tee-ball, and much, much more, the diamond built on a former millpond dating back to the 1960s has been an institution.

Like any aging home the diamond has undergone its fair share of remodels over the years, with the last coming in the form of the current dugouts dating back to the early 1990s. Now after nearly three decades, a dedicated group is looking to give the field a facelift like it’s never seen before.

“Over the years we’ve made a lot of improvements to the field; new scoreboards, fencing, concession stands and a score booth. We’ve just tried to keep improving as much as we can,” Poynette high school baseball coach and Indians player/manager Davy Tomlinson said about the new project to upgrade Pauquette Park.

The newest improvements that Tomlinson, a handful of youth coaches and Home Talent League players are hoping to make are no small feat, coming in the form of new in-ground dugouts and an upgraded mesh backstop.

For Tomlinson, the proposed features have long been needed. Since being built in the early 90s, the existing dugouts have started to show their wear-and-tear. Foundation in the dugouts is beginning to crack and heave and with the park’s history, it soaks up water like a sponge, making shoveling out the dugouts a necessity after big storms.

And as for the chain link backstop, Tomlinson said that it’s “in rough shape and actually being held onto with post clamps.”

“It was just seeing a need for things to get upgraded,” he said.

That though didn’t start recently. According to Tomlinson, it was back in 2018 that he and a group of people first started drumming up support for the project, including some initial fundraising.

However, like the rest of the world, COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt, until roughly 6-8 months ago when Tomlinson and company started to dive back into things. Others have come on board along the way, including the duo of Tomlinson’s daughter, Kirsten Branton, and Jalen Knuteson, helping spearhead the project’s website and marketing.

Special place for so many

For Branton, who grew up a stone’s throw from the park, it was something she couldn’t say no to. Not just because her father was asking, but because of how special the field is to her and her family.

“Growing up on Sundays, my mom, sister and I, we would help with running the scoreboard; we would keep book for slow pitch games and also on Sundays,” she said. “And now that we have the speaker system, we are playing music in-between innings, walk-up music for the teams and it’s really great. It’s kind of like a full family ordeal we get to be a part of each Sunday.”

The field itself is a big deal for far more than just the Tomlinson family, too.

Ron Buzzell, a 1965 Poynette grad, fondly recalled his high school baseball days down at Pauquette Park. Having previously played little league baseball at the former high school field alongside Highway 51, the move to Pauquette Park “was quite a step up,” Buzzell said.

“We thought it was big time baseball,” he added. “We had actual baseball uniforms to wear, and at that time we thought it was a state-of-the-art facility. One of my friends brothers had made the comment, and he was three years older, he played baseball and said ‘When it was dry, it was the best playing surface in the area,’ and it was.”

Those warm feelings aren’t just felt by the elder generation either. Taylor Blumenstein, who walked out the Poynette high school doors in 2010, played baseball for all four years of his high school tenure, as well as some seasons with the Indians.

Blumenstein specifically remembers playing HTL Night League games in the middle of the summer.

“It starts to cool off and the fog starts to roll in from the creek down there; it creates a really cool scene,” he said.

Everyone’s best interests in mind

The new features will only add to that should the project reach its goal of roughly $95,000. Tomlinson said the new in-ground dugouts, similar to that of MLB ballparks and the Poynette softball team’s Diamond of Champions, will help with sightlines for fans, feature electrical and upgraded drainage.

The new netting style backstop will also help allow fans to see the action better, with safety in mind, as the current fencing at its highest only stretches to the beginning of the dugouts.

“It’s going to be taller and wider, which is a big safety thing because we have the playground right by the field, and when a foul ball goes over that way everyone just cringes,” Tomlinson said of the neighboring playground, just past the concession stand along the third baseline. “This netting should stop almost every foul ball that tries to go that direction.”

Along with the fan experience and safety, longevity is near the top of the list for the project, as Tomlinson hopes the upgrades will last roughly 30 years. And not just for the baseball teams, either, but the entire Poynette community.

On top of sporting events, Pauquette Park also hosts the Poynette area farmers market on Saturday’s from 8-11 a.m. from May 7 to September 24. And in the winter, a community ice rink calls the parking lot home.

In Blumenstein’s mind, it makes Pauquette Park kind of the beating heart of the community.

“To have that right in the hub and be a nice place is important,” he said. “I played a lot of ball at a lot of different parks across the state, and it’s always a special feeling when you’re able to go down into a ballpark, whether it’s yours or someone else’s, where you can tell it’s just a community center.

“That’s a special thing when you can do that, and it should be a point of pride for the community when you can have that.”

Community involvement well known

A lot of people have taken pride in the park before. Tomlinson said that the initial dugout project was done voluntarily, helping save on coasts “so we certainly got our money’s worth.”

And already that same enthusiasm has been shown towards this new project. According to the project’s website — upgradepauquettepark.com — the community has already raised $15,333 out of their $50,000 goal because of unknown inflation on goods and services.

Local businesses are doing more than their fair share as well, led by Hometown Bank, which plans to match up to $35,000 for the project. It’s that pledge that first scratched Blumenstein’s itch to become the project’s first donor on the GoFundMe site — gofundme.com/f/upgrade-pauquette-park.

“I think they helped out with the scoreboard down there if I’m not mistaken, and to see them pledge that amount is pretty incredible and it’s something where the community needs to come together and utilize,” he said. “We have the local bank ready to help everybody else, and I think the rest of the community should be wanting to do the same.”

Branton added: “That’s been a huge help, just knowing that the $20 you’re donating is really $40 for some people.”

Buzzell certainly takes pride in being from Poynette. While he and his wife Karen currently reside in Cottage Grove, Buzzell said he’s quick to tell people he’s from Poynette when asked.

The pair made their own donation to the project, which has five different donation tiers in single ($100-$499), double ($500-$999), triple ($1,000-$2,499), home run ($2,500-$4,999) and grand slam ($5,000 or more), and he’s hopeful more people will look to follow in their footsteps.

“I think as more people get to know what’s going on and reflect on their playing days, and what the future would be for their kids and grandkids, the people will be very supportive of that,” he said.

While they don’t have specific rewards for each level yet, Branton said they’re currently thinking of ways to honor everyone involved, potentially ranging from recognition on a sign at the park or a t-shirt. Tomlinson said they hope to be on contractor’s schedules “by late May, early June,” in order to start construction by Labor Day and hopefully have the project run in concurrence with the Village of Poynette’s plans to install new lights at the field.

The group plans to do a grand opening event during the first game in the spring of 2023 should they reach their fundraising goal. Should it be met or even surpassed, Tomlinson plans to continue to invest that money back into the park.

“Anything above the cost of these initial upgrades, we’ll probably revert back to the committee and ask ‘What’s the best use for this money?’ Talk to the organizations in town that use the fields, the community and find out what the best way to spend it is,” he said.

“I’m hoping we get to that point and I hope we have something left over to reseal the asphalt or something to just ‘nice it up’ a little bit.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

