 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only top story

Watch Now: State NASP Archery Tournament held in Columbus

  • 0

Columbus High School was the regional host site for a State NASP Archery Tournament.

According to the NASP website, the mission of the National Archery in the Schools Program is to promote instruction in international-style target archery as part of in-school curriculum, to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12.

NASP strives to be inclusive and suited to youth of all genders, sizes, abilities and economic backgrounds.

Teams from Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Fort Atkinson and Sun Prairie competed throughout the day. Results for individual and team standings can be found at nasptournaments.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mickey Turner describes his new role as Badgers football recruiting head

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News