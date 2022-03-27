Watch Now: State NASP Archery Tournament held in Columbus

Columbus High School was the regional host site for a State NASP Archery Tournament.

According to the NASP website, the mission of the National Archery in the Schools Program is to promote instruction in international-style target archery as part of in-school curriculum, to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12.

NASP strives to be inclusive and suited to youth of all genders, sizes, abilities and economic backgrounds.

Teams from Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Fort Atkinson and Sun Prairie competed throughout the day. Results for individual and team standings can be found at nasptournaments.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.