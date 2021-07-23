Waupun grad Josh Knowlton embarks on biking throughout United States

Being back home

Knowlton had a checkup on his collarbone on Wednesday. That’s when the doctor said he’d be able to get back on his bike in about four weeks. Then after some physical therapy for about 2-4 weeks, he’ll be able to go back for his trip.

In the meantime, Knowlton is staying with his parents, planning his next trip later this year.

Knowlton said once he’s able to continue his biking trip, he would like to start in Seattle and head south.

“I didn’t know if I was going to like doing this or not,” he said. “I didn’t want to give myself a goal that I couldn’t complete if I ended up not liking it. I didn’t put an end date or an end time. I knew I could probably cycle for two or three years with the money I had if I wanted to, but I didn’t initially think I would do that much. I was thinking maybe a year, but now I’m thinking I want to cycle as long as possible.”

Feeling of achievement

Knowlton said he’s already north of 1,600 miles biked so far between all the states he’s been to. He said he’s already planning his next route.