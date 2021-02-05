Waupun man turns card collecting hobby into full-time business

“You just talk sports. You tell stories. You talk about the cards. That’s your fallback, is the cards. You just carry conversations,” he said. “There’s a chat that’s in front of you, so when you’re breaking online, you carry a conversation between them. What we try to do is if there’s a lull or boring, you just bring up topics that are popular.”

The main thing Tom wants the most out of the experience is for the audience to have a good time watching the show.

“We have people all the time say, ‘Oh man, that was so fun to watch,’” he said. “Opening cards and seeing cards, they could go to our competitors. A lot of them do and that’s fine, but we try to provide a good experience. That experience starts when you buy it and when you watch it, and when you get the cards later that week.”

Fun for all ages

The one thing Kulczewksi tries to ensure for his viewership is that all content is safe to watch for all ages.