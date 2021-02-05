Waupun man turns card collecting hobby into full-time business

WAUPUN — Peggy Kulczewski predicted what her son, Tom, would do for a living when he was just a little boy.
During Christmas of 1989, she wrote in their annual family Christmas card, “Tommy, our fifth grader, is planning a career as a professional baseball player. Either that or a dealer of baseball cards.” Little did she know, her prediction of owning a card shop would come true 32 years later.
“So she called it when I was 10,” said Tom, who worked in minor league baseball in some form from 1998 to 2008 with teams that include the Butte Copper Kings in Butte, Montana, at the Oakland A’s spring training site as a grounds crewman, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Pennsylvania, and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as the Director of Operations in Appleton.
“I didn’t know what I was going to be. I still don’t know what I’m going to be. To be honest, I always thought I would work in minor league baseball my whole life.”
A life-changing moment
Following his 10-year stint in the minor league baseball scene, Kulczewski become Director of Buildings and Grounds for the school districts of Menasha (2008-2012), Wauwatosa (2012-2014) and Fort Atkinson (2014-2018).
While working in Fort Atkinson, Tom and his wife, Michelle, had their fourth child, a boy named Malix, the same day his favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, won the World Series on Nov. 2, 2016. Malix was born with Down syndrome and heart defects, which led Michelle to be a stay-at-home mother.
“Going through that, you really have to re-evaluate what’s important in life, and what you need for a support system,” said Tom, who co-started a Facebook group called Real Breaks with Ryan Holland in fall of 2016, where they sell and livestream opening packs of sports cards, as a way to make extra income.
Malix had open-heart surgery in January 2017. Tom said Real Breaks was running smoothly enough that by 2018, he and Michelle “decided to take the plunge” by quitting his job in Fort Atkinson and moving to Lomira to be closer to family, making Real Breaks the main source of income.
The Kulczewski family lived in a three-bedroom apartment in Lomira for about a year where one bedroom was for him and Michelle, three kids in another and the business in the third. The plan was to save enough money to buy a house in Brownville and operate the business out of the basement.
Business is growing
Real Breaks kept growing enough that by September of 2020, he bought a building in Waupun, located at 324 E. Main St., to own his own card shop, called Real Sportscards. He also has hired three employees.
“Every month, we set new records and it just grows, and grows, and grows at an unbelievable pace. We’re easily the largest sports card seller in the state of Wisconsin,” said Kulczewski, who also mentioned they’ve received Breaker of the Year the last two years by Beckett at its Industry Summit.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020, it forced layoffs and many were searching for jobs. However, Tom’s business didn’t seem to take a hit and has still thrived in the heart of the pandemic.
“COVID was scary in the baseball card world at first because you thought everyone is being laid off, the world is coming to an end,” he said. “No one is coming to buy baseball cards and all of this is worthless. Well, the exact opposite happened in the baseball world where the baseball cards for a long time were trending upwards. The pandemic really made it go crazy.”
Tom hasn’t opened the card shop in Waupun yet, as there are renovations to be done on the second floor. Meanwhile he leases to tenants on the first floor. Th upstairs will have offices for employees to ship and do online breaking of cards, while also providing a hangout area for potential buyers. The ground floor is set to house the card shop.
“We really want to make it not only a fun place for kids and people in the community to go to, but the true thing is a destination that people drive an hour or two hours to buy boxes and cases,” said Tom. “In fact, people are doing that drive now to either come to my house or stop by the shop to come.”
Tom wants his future card shop to have a welcoming feel for people to “hang out and talk sports.”
“I make my living off of people buying baseball cards, but I don’t ever want people to buy a card to feel like they have to support me,” he said. “I just (want) it to be a fun place to be.”
“I love this town. I think it’s a really cool town. Part of that is having a child with special needs to be involved with a special needs community. Anyone with a child with Down syndrome, we’d love to meet.
“Our little guy has inspired all of this and I never want to lose sight of that.”
Building a community
Tom said he and Holland, who owns his own sports card shop in Minnesota, obsess over baseball cards all day, every day. They’ll read about baseball cards, look at listings of what cards are being sold on Ebay, and what players are trending on social media sites like Facebook.
“If you just scan what people are looking for, you can tell what people are selling,” Tom said.
Tom said either he or one of his employees goes live at 7 p.m. every night on the private Facebook group called Real Breaks that has over 14,000 members. Before that they sell cards at 5 p.m., which “the unique thing about our business model, is we sell all the teams before we open them.”
If Real Sportscards is opening up packs of baseball cards, they will sell the Milwaukee Brewers to one person, and if a pack is opened and has a player from that particular team, then that person gets the card. Every team usually gets sold before they go live, and all videos can be found on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and Facebook channels.
“If you buy a team for $100 and you get a $5,000 card, then great, that’s what you get,” Tom said, noting the company also sells cards in football, basketball, Pokémon, Star Wars, WWE and once his card shop opens, he plans on selling Magic: The Gathering ones as well.
“I know when I open a good card and I’m pumped. I’m super excited for our collector to get it. It’s a community and you get to know people. You’re genuinely happy for them. You’re super excited for them.
“I remember opening, it was when I first started, and it had 10 autographs and 10 jerseys folded out on a big booklet. I went berserk. I’m 42, but I honestly feel like I’m 12 years old and I hope that comes across in the video. It’s just who I am. I feel like I’m a 12-year old, sitting in my parents’ basement, opening wax.”
Each live session can last anywhere from an hour to seven hours, and the entire time Tom said, “you wing it” to keep the audience engaged.
“You just talk sports. You tell stories. You talk about the cards. That’s your fallback, is the cards. You just carry conversations,” he said. “There’s a chat that’s in front of you, so when you’re breaking online, you carry a conversation between them. What we try to do is if there’s a lull or boring, you just bring up topics that are popular.”
The main thing Tom wants the most out of the experience is for the audience to have a good time watching the show.
“We have people all the time say, ‘Oh man, that was so fun to watch,’” he said. “Opening cards and seeing cards, they could go to our competitors. A lot of them do and that’s fine, but we try to provide a good experience. That experience starts when you buy it and when you watch it, and when you get the cards later that week.”
Fun for all ages
The one thing Kulczewksi tries to ensure for his viewership is that all content is safe to watch for all ages.
“We always wanted a place where you could give your phone, iPad to your six-year old and be comfortable,” he said. “We’ll even have customers in the chat use language we don’t agree with and we’ll delete their comments. If they can’t stop it, then we’ll kick them out of the group. It’s very family friendly. We got called one time, and they meant to be negative, but I took it very positive, ‘You’re the Mr. Rodgers of baseball cards.’
“That’s the best thing you could say.”
It’s safe to say, Kulczewski is having fun with his business, where he said he works no less than 80 hours a week, opening up packs of cards and prolonging his sense of being a child at heart.
“It’s just playing with baseball cards,” he said. “It’s not even a real job. People joke to me and ask, ‘When are you going to get a real job?’ I’m like, ‘I’m never going to get a real job.’
“I don’t know what could be more fun. You’re literally opening baseball cards, sorting them and I’m very, very blessed and very lucky. It’s a kick. It’s a trip.”
Card breaking 1.jpg
Card breaking 2.jpg
Card breaking 3.jpg
Card breaking 4.jpg
Card breaking 5.jpg
Card breaking 6.jpg
Card breaking 7.jpg
Card breaking 8.jpg
Card breaking 9.jpg
Card breaking 10.jpg
Card breaking 11.jpg
Card breaking 12.jpg
Card breaking 13.jpg
Card breaking 14.jpg
Card breaking 15.jpg
Card breaking 16.jpg
Card breaking 17.jpg
Card breaking main pic 2.jpg
Card breaking main pic.jpg
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.