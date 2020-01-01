Wisconsin teams reached new heights in 2010s

Milwaukee has three straight winning seasons for the first time since a 1998-2001 run that included going 28-22 during the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. The Bucks also went 41-41 in 2014-15, giving them just one losing season in the last five years. Winners of 30 of their first 35 games of 2019-20, the Bucks are once again running away with the league’s best record.

Whether or not the Bucks remain relevant next decade depends on what they do this season — and what that means for Antetokounmpo, who can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021. If the Bucks can entice the 6-foot-11 star from Greece to stay put, they should contend throughout the 2020s.

Milwaukee Brewers — 2 NL Central titles; 3 playoff appearances; 824-797

The Brewers only went to the postseason three times in the 2010s, but that’s massive for an organization that doubled their all-time playoff appearances. Back-to-back postseason trips in 2018 and 2019 joined 2011, 2008, 1982 and 1981 as the only appearances since the organization was formed as the Seattle Pilots in 1969.

The Brewers made two trips to the NLCS, a 2011 run that ended in Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals, and a 2018 run that ended in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

