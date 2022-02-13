Beaver Dam wrestling captures program's third Div. 1 regional title in program history

The Beaver Dam/Wayland high school boys wrestling team edged out Watertown, 204-175.5, to earn a WIAA Division 1 regional title at Waunakee on Saturday.

It’s the Golden Beavers’ first regional title since 2006 when they made it to the state tournament at the UW Field House in Madison. It’s just the third in program history. They will travel to Waunakee on Tuesday to face Holmen.

“It’s good to be able to bring a sense of pride to the school,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. “To be able to show something that the program is building. It’s also good to show these kids how hard they’ve worked and give them something physical that they’re able to hold onto. It’s a representation of all of their hard work for this this year.”

Kyler Neuberger led the Golden Beavers as the 132-pound senior defeated Sauk Prairie senior Colton Uselman, 6-2, in the championship match to win his bracket and advance to next week’s Sun Prairie sectional.

Sophomore Gabe Klatt and senior Nick Ludowese also captured individual championships to help pace the Golden Beavers. Klatt won the 195-pound bracket when Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker couldn’t go in the championship round due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Ludowese defeated Waunakee junior Jack Schweitzer, 5-2, to take first at 220.

“It’s awesome,” Winker said of his three champions. “It’s showing that they’re ranked up there at the top with anybody in the state. You’re pairing up with another regional next week at sectionals, and if you come out first or second, then you’re going to go down and wrestle at the Kohl Center. It’s always great to come out first place at regionals to get a little more confidence.”

Seven other Beaver Dam wrestlers advanced on to next weekend's individual sectionals included runners-up senior Logan Thomas (160 pounds), junior Rolando Trevino (106) and freshmen Avery Femrite (113) and Easton Warden (145). Junior Keegan Jacobs (285) and freshmen Mason Grow (170) and Cyrus Smith (182) each finished fourth to also punch their tickets.

“To have 10 kids to qualify at sectionals, that’s certainly says something about the program,” Winker said. “It says something about how hard these kids have been working and trying to improve. It’s just a step in the right direction, showing that Beaver Dam is continuing to build and these kids are continuing to accomplish great things.”

Sauk Prairie senior Nolan Vils pinned Waunakee freshman Jackson Lenzendorf in just 37 seconds to win the heavyweight championship match.

He'll be joined next weekend by Uselman, freshman Dominic Hutter (fourth, 106), senior Dylan Breunig (fourth, 145), junior Grant Sorg (fourth, 160) and junior Alex Katers (third, 182 pounds).

Baraboo Div. 1 regional

Reedsburg sophomore Jesus Gonzalez pinned Holmen senior Josh Hansen in 2:48 to win the first-place match at 285 pounds, and to advance to next week’s individual sectional at Sun Prairie to lead a deep group of Beavers qualifiers.

Freshman Treynor Curtin also captured gold as the freshman won the 106-pound title match over Wisconsin Rapids' Landyn Freeman, 4-3.

Other sectional qualifiers from Reedsburg were freshman Kade Parrish (fourth, 113), junior Trenton Curtin (third, 126), senior Caden Schneider (fourth, 138), senior Jacob Schickert (fourth, 160), junior Devin Judd (second, 170) and freshman Bennett Rhodes (fourth, 195).

At 182 pounds, Baraboo junior Luke Statz pinned Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Ashton Fischer in 2:09 to punch his ticket to sectionals as the Thunderbirds lone champion.

Statz will be joined by three other qualifiers in freshman Peyton Oberg (third, 120), junior Connor Goorsky (third, 145) and senior Riley Martin (fourth, 220).

Omro Div. 2 regional

Waupun junior Easton Hull defeated Winneconne senior Joey Klemm, 6-2, in the championship match at 152 pounds, which pushed him through to the Warriors' host sectional next weekend.

Along with Hull, Daniel Wilkum came out on top at 220 pounds as the senior stuck Omro's Andyboi Hernandez in 1:17. The pair will be joined by junior Anthony Nighbor, who despite getting pinned by reigning 126-pound state champion Caleb Meunier of Winneconne in the 145-pound title match in 1:15, it was the lone match at the weight class on the afternoon, securing Nighbor's spot next week.

Random Lake Div. 3 regional

Hustisford freshman Josh Beavers defeated Winnebago Lutheran’s Jacob Huey, 4-2, in the 145-pound championship match in order to advance to next week’s Dodgeland sectional.

Beavers was joined by two other area champions in Horicon's Brady Elvers and Dodgeland's Louie White. The Marshmen senior rolled to a 15-1 major decision over the Vikings' Terry Guell to take the bracket at 170. Meanwhile, Whitt pinned Random Lake's Jordan Arendt in 1:10 at 220.

Elvers will be joined by five other Marshmen as seniors Austin Zamorano (126), Brady Groenewold (132) and Shayne Fluhr (195), as well as freshmen Bryce Twardokus (106) and Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (120) each finished runner-up in their respective weight classes.

