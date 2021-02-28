MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Pardeeville finishes second at WWF 6th-8th grade team state

After a great prep wrestling season, the Pardeeville's middle school grapplers showed the Bulldogs' program is in good hands moving forward.

Pardeeville went a perfect 3-0 in pool play before falling in the championship match to finish second at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Kids 6th-8th grade team state meet on Feb. 21 at the Thunderdome in Oconomowoc.

The Bulldogs edged out Kiel, Mineral Point and Fennimore in Pool A, but couldn’t end their day with a win, suffering a 35-33 loss to Luxemburg-Casco in the championship match. Pardeeville got off to a good start against the Spartans, as the teams traded pins over the first six matches, including the Bulldogs getting wins from Logan Young, William Becker and Nate Cummings at 130, 150 and 187 pounds, respectively.

The Bulldogs then got a forfeit win by Jack Maier at 250 for a 24-18 lead before the Spartans rattled off back-to-back pins and a 15-0 technical fall by Carson Blahowiak at 95 for a 35-24 lead with just two weight classes remaining.

Kingston Galekta got the Bulldogs off the schneid with a 7-6 decision win over Reese Barbiaux at 105, but the missed team points made Dominic Garcia’s pin in the final match a moot point.