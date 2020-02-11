PREP WRESTLING: Mauston's Dolata, Martinez bring home individual conference titles at SCC meet

In the championship round, Dolata tallied another pinfall victory by pinning Elijah Leonard of Wisconsin Dells with 24 seconds remaining in the third period to secure his conference title.

“It’s not really the winning of the matches that I look at — it’s the hard battle each week in the room. Running, making weight, being sore — that’s the stuff that makes me a proud brother,” Colin Dolata said of his younger brother’s triumph. “Him coming out with a win today, I’m sure that gives him a good head of steam going into regionals.”

Meanwhile, Martinez had to patiently bide his time to reach this point.

As a freshman, Martinez wrestled on the junior varsity team. Last year, as a sophomore, he spent much of the season behind Josiah Ziebell — who himself won a conference title — on the varsity depth chart.

But given his opportunity during his junior campaign, he’s made the most out of his expanded role.

“Roman was on JV his freshman year and then he was stuck behind Josiah last year for most of the season,” Dolata said. “So it’s nice to see him claim his spot and do what he’s been wanting to do for the last two years.”