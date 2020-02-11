PREP WRESTLING: Mauston's Dolata, Martinez bring home individual conference titles at SCC meet

NEKOOSA — Mauston sophomore Brandon Dolata and junior Roman Martinez have taken different paths during their high school wrestling careers. But they both now sport the same moniker: conference champion.
Dolata brought home the gold in the 152-pound bracket and Martinez did the same at 170 pounds at the 2020 South Central Conference meet held Friday, February 7 at Nekoosa High School. As a team, the Golden Eagles finished fourth among the six teams competing.
For Brandon Dolata, a conference title in wrestling might’ve almost felt like a familial rite of passage. After all, he became the fifth Dolata brother to put an SCC championship under his belt.
Tyler Dolata won one in 2008, Justin Dolata (2011, 2014) and Jarrett Dolata (2017, 2018) each were two-time conference champions and current Mauston head coach Colin Dolata (2010, 2011, 2013) accomplished the feat three times.
During his freshman season, Brandon Dolata came in third in the 138-pound bracket at the 2019 South Central Conference meet. This time around, he would not be denied a conference crown.
After receiving a bye into the semifinals, Dolata outlasted Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Christian Weiss in a hotly contested match that went into overtime. Twenty-three seconds into the bonus period, Dolata scored a pinfall over Weiss to move on to the first-place match.
In the championship round, Dolata tallied another pinfall victory by pinning Elijah Leonard of Wisconsin Dells with 24 seconds remaining in the third period to secure his conference title.
“It’s not really the winning of the matches that I look at — it’s the hard battle each week in the room. Running, making weight, being sore — that’s the stuff that makes me a proud brother,” Colin Dolata said of his younger brother’s triumph. “Him coming out with a win today, I’m sure that gives him a good head of steam going into regionals.”
Meanwhile, Martinez had to patiently bide his time to reach this point.
As a freshman, Martinez wrestled on the junior varsity team. Last year, as a sophomore, he spent much of the season behind Josiah Ziebell — who himself won a conference title — on the varsity depth chart.
You have free articles remaining.
But given his opportunity during his junior campaign, he’s made the most out of his expanded role.
“Roman was on JV his freshman year and then he was stuck behind Josiah last year for most of the season,” Dolata said. “So it’s nice to see him claim his spot and do what he’s been wanting to do for the last two years.”
At Friday’s meet, Martinez received a bye into the semifinals, where he pinned Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Hunter Netzler 53 seconds into their match. In the championship round, he edged out Adams-Friendship’s Josh Wallner via a 6-3 decision to claim his conference crown.
Vincent Bellock was the only other Mauston wrestler to compete in a first-place match. Adams-Friendship’s Zach Presley bested Bellock via an 11-5 decision in their 132-pound championship bout.
Hannah Hininger (106 pounds) and Jackson Whitney (126 pounds) both tallied third-place showings for the Golden Eagles. In her third-place match, Hininger pinned Tarren Hoffman of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards just 22 seconds into the first period. Whitney scored a pinfall victory over Mikolaj Amaya of Wisconsin Dells at the 3:05 mark in their third-place bout.
Four other Mauston wrestlers competed in third-place matches but fell short on their way to fourth-place finishes: Justin Maguire at 120 pounds, Hunter Knitt at 138 pounds, Dalton Hoehn at 160 pounds and Dravan Robinson at 182 pounds.
In those third-place matches, Wautoma/Wild Rose’s Dylan Dobraff beat Maguire via an 8-2 decision, Adams-Friendship’s Isaha Williams pinned Knitt in 49 seconds, Westfield’s Darren Leibsle topped Hoehn via an 8-4 decision and Matt Getgen of Wisconsin Dells pinned Robinson at the 4:22 mark.
Elsewhere for the Golden Eagles, Braedon Nootbar scored a pinfall victory over Westfield’s Johnathan Marotz at the 3:11 mark in their fifth-place match at 145 pounds and Cade Yates received a bye to fifth place at 195 pounds.
In the overall team standings, Wisconsin Dells barely edged out Adams-Friendship to capture its third consecutive conference championship. Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship and Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards all went 4-1 in conference duals this season, so it all came down to the SCC meet to determine a champion.
The final team standings at the meet were as follows: Wisconsin Dells 225.5, Adams-Friendship 222, Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards 205, Mauston 152, Wautoma/Wild Rose 146 and Westfield 80.
Next up for Mauston (along with conference compatriots Adams-Friendship and Wisconsin Dells) is the Division 2 River Valley regional meet Saturday, February 15 at River Valley High School in Spring Green. The wrestling is set to get underway at 11 a.m.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.