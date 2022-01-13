Why Beaver Dam upperweight Gabe Klatt finds himself one of the state's youngest title contenders

Highly successful underclassmen at upperweights are few and far between in high school wrestling.

Gabe Klatt is hoping to become one of them.

“I’m trying,” the Beaver Dam sophomore said, “to win state this year.”

He has every reason to believe he can, too.

Klatt is currently ranked second in Division 1 at 195, one of just three underclassmen in the Top 12 — all sophomores. He is not, however, the highest-ranked of the underclassmen as West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola owns the No. 1 spot.

So how is that Klatt has gone from a freshman at 160 in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season, one in which he failed to advance to state (competing at 170 for the postseason) and was never ranked higher than 12th to among the elites now in 2021-22?

“Definitely my speed — my speed has increased a lot from last year to this year,” he said. “And my mentality, too. I’m having a lot more fun this year than I was last year. It’s something I want to do.

“Last year I was kind of just doing it because I’ve done it my whole life, but this year I actually have a want to do it.”