 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUTH WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells Youth Wrestling holding "Wrestler for a Day" event
comments

YOUTH WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells Youth Wrestling holding "Wrestler for a Day" event

{{featured_button_text}}

Youth wrestling is underway in Wisconsin Dells.

The 2021 Wisconsin Dells Youth Wrestling season includes Tuesday and Thursday practices from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia. The program is open to any boy or girl from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Practice has already begun, while new wrestlers are encouraged to join. "Wrestler for a Day" will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, with the program welcoming in everyone from kindergarten through eighth grade to try wrestling for a night. Pizza and refreshments will be provided after practice. Coaches will be there to answer any questions about wrestling and the program.

For more information, contact coach Don Nichols at 608-434-4090.

comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers break down victory over Northwestern Wildcats

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News