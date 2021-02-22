YOUTH WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells Youth Wrestling holding "Wrestler for a Day" event

The 2021 Wisconsin Dells Youth Wrestling season includes Tuesday and Thursday practices from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia. The program is open to any boy or girl from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Practice has already begun, while new wrestlers are encouraged to join. "Wrestler for a Day" will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, with the program welcoming in everyone from kindergarten through eighth grade to try wrestling for a night. Pizza and refreshments will be provided after practice. Coaches will be there to answer any questions about wrestling and the program.