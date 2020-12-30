YEAR IN REVIEW: Part one of the top Portage-area sports stories from 2020

It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic put a massive damper on the world of sports throughout 2020.
From the professional ranks all the way down to youth sports, everyone who loves to shoot some hoops, swing a bat, play catch, kick the ball around or toss the pigskin saw their world flipped upside down. State title hopes were derailed for some as the winter season was cut short, while spring athletes saw their respective seasons canceled completely.
Eventually a new normal prevailed and sports slowly began to come back over the summer, before area student-athletes were able to get back on the field and the court this fall, an upward trend that has continued into the winter and hopefully throughout the New Year.
Through all the ups-and-downs, the topsy-turvy year that was provided a roller coaster of emotions. Here’s a look back at the first half of our top area stories from 2020.
10. Former area stars deal with loss of college campaigns
Prep athletes weren’t alone in the sorrow of losing the remainder of their winter or entire spring seasons when the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to WIAA athletic activities in early March.
A number of former area standouts felt a similar pain in the college ranks, as the NCAA’s winter and spring seasons across all levels were impacted by the pandemic. For some, like former Portage baseball pitcher Jack Nelson, it spelled a premature end to his college baseball career.
After beginning his career at Division II St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn., Nelson transferred to Ripon College ahead of his junior season in 2019. After making 12 appearances with the Red Hawks in his first year, Nelson had high hopes for his senior campaign, but it wasn’t in the cards.
Despite the NCAA granting spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, Nelson opted to graduate this past spring. Former Portage softball star Alli Walker was put in a similar predicament at Michigan State.
Walker, who shined for Madison College before transferring to East Lansing and leading the Spartans with a 2.89 earned run average, elected to forgo her extra year of eligibility. Due to the team’s extensive travel schedule and her pursuit of a degree in Animal Sciences, a fifth season wasn’t feasible for the junior pitcher.
Fellow former Portage softball players Meghan Witt (UW-Eau Claire) and Joia Simonson (Macalester College), and ex-Poynette softball player Haley Radewan (UW-La Crosse) also had their seasons prematurely cut and plan to use only their allotted eligibility.
Portage’s Jakob Kastenholz came to a similar choice at UW-Stevens Point, as he intends to play just one final season with the Pointers due to his physical education major requiring student teaching his fifth year.
On the basketball court, Portage alum Melissa Leet got through her season at North Dakota and the junior forward spent the opening stages of quarantine staying in shape. Former Wisconsin Dells basketball studs Jenna Mace (Wisconsin Lutheran College), Katelyn Meister (Michigan Tech), Jamie Pfeifer (UW-Stevens Point) and Grace Myklebust (UW-Stevens Point) shared similar experiences.
Using the home “gym” was also the course of action for former Portage golfer Dayne Hensler. The freshman got through the fall portion of his season at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. However, Hensler was forced to fine-tune his game at home while golf courses were initially closed following the Knights’ spring season getting canceled.
9. Home Talent League cancels season
Amateur baseball players from around the area also felt the pandemic’s wrath when the Home Talent League canceled its season.
After delaying the start of the season twice and trimming the league schedule in half, mounting challenges forced the 40-team adult amateur baseball league to not hold a sanctioned season or playoffs.
An initial positive case led league commissioner Pat Reilly to create a three-strike policy which was ultimately met. The decision by six teams, including defending champion Verona, Monona, West Middleton, Lake Mills, Mazomanie and DeForest, to withdraw from league play complicated matters, as did the Badger Bounce Back guidelines, which meant baseball fields inside Dane County were still unavailable, putting even more stress on half of the league’s competitors.
Despite a league season not being held, teams were still able to schedule games over the course of the summer, something area teams Poynette, Rio and Montello elected to do. However, the canceled campaign and subsequent postseason led to the first time since 1948 that the league failed to crown a champion.
8. Portage baseball’s senior class relishes final season together
When the WIAA canceled its official spring sports season, it was devastating news to all athletes and teams. It hit a little closer to home for the Portage baseball team, as the Warriors were expected to contend for the top of the Badger North Conference.
With 11 returning seniors, plenty of skill and lots of optimism, 2020 looked to be a promising season for the Warriors. While the pandemic had other plans, the team adapted and put together a summer season to remember in the Woodside Summer Baseball League.
The Portage varsity squad was among 12 teams competing over the course of the summer at the Woodside Sports Complexes in Wisconsin Dells and Mauston. The Warriors were the class of the league in the regular season, ripping off a 10-0 record.
That success carried over into the season-ending tournament. The Warriors went 2-1 in group play to earn the No. 3 seed in the playoff series and rolled past Milwaukee Pius, 14-3, to reach the tournament championship game.
The bats cooled off against Viroqua, which blanked Portage, 5-0, to win the tournament title, but it was still a memorable season for the Warriors.
7. Poynette girls basketball wins first regional title in 25 years
A difficult conference schedule can really harden a team come playoff time.
The Poynette girls basketball team proved the sentiment to be true as the Pumas, who finished 2-8 in the Capitol North Conference, put together a magical postseason run to their first regional title since 1994.
Poynette (10-14 overall) slumped to end the 2019-20 regular season, going 3-7 over its final 10 games. However, the Pumas shook off those struggles — which included six double-digit losses — in the postseason, beginning with a 54-31 romp over Dodgeland in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
Poynette, which earned the No. 1 seed, led the Trojans by 10 at halftime before limiting Dodgeland to just 11 points over the final 18 minutes to reach the regional final. The Pumas used another dominant defensive half in the regional final against Horicon.
Poynette held the Marshladies to just 21 points in the first half, taking an 18-point lead into halftime and coasting home to capture the program’s first regional title in 25 years. With a chance to play for its first-ever sectional championship up for grabs, Poynette’s magic ran out in a 47-28 sectional semifinal loss to Cambridge.
The Blue Jays avenged an early season 49-43 loss to the Pumas thanks in part to their own second-half defensive stand. Leading 18-17 at halftime, Cambridge caged the Pumas for just 11 points down the stretch to end Poynette’s magical run.
6. Pardeeville’s Lindert, Westfield’s Brakebush steal show
The Columbia County area’s run of great basketball players — both boys and girls — continued in 2020 with the performances of Pardeeville’s Derek Lindert and Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush.
The Bulldogs sophomore and Pioneers junior both put on a show last season, each being named the Daily Register Boys and Girls Area Players of the Year. Brakebush did a bit of everything for the Westfield girls as she helped the Pioneers to a 16-7 overall record and was also named South Central Conference Player of the Year.
The diminutive guard led the league in scoring with 16.1 points per game and also led the Pioneers with 2.9 assists per contest. Brakebush, who chipped in 3.8 steals and 3.1 rebounds, scored 20 points or more seven times, including in a 48-45 win over Wisconsin Dells that snapped the Chiefs’ 46-game SCC winning streak.
The win helped the Pioneers finished second behind the Dells at 8-2, good for their highest conference finish since taking second in 2015-16. Brakebush, a two-time unanimous all-SCC pick, also led Westfield back to the regional finals.
Not to be outdone, Lindert made waves in the rugged Trailways West Conference, garnering Player of the Year honors as just a sophomore. After averaging 15 points per game and earning first-team all-league honors as a freshman, the 6-foot-1 guard took his game up a notch.
Lindert exploded for 25.8 points per game — easily the best among the conference — and served up 4.5 assists as well. Along with his all-conference and Daily Register honors, Lindert was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
He poured in 618 points over the course of the 2019-20 season and tallied eight double-doubles, helping set the table for him to break the 1,000-point club this winter.
Editor’s note: This is the first of two articles in which the Daily Register unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff. The countdown will continue in Thursday’s edition.
