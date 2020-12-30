YEAR IN REVIEW: Part one of the top Portage-area sports stories from 2020

Lindert exploded for 25.8 points per game — easily the best among the conference — and served up 4.5 assists as well. Along with his all-conference and Daily Register honors, Lindert was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

He poured in 618 points over the course of the 2019-20 season and tallied eight double-doubles, helping set the table for him to break the 1,000-point club this winter.

Editor’s note: This is the first of two articles in which the Daily Register unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff. The countdown will continue in Thursday’s edition.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Editor’s note: This is the first of two articles in which the Daily Register unveils its top 10 sports stories of 2020, as selected by its editorial staff. The countdown will continue in Thursday’s edition.