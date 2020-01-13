You are the owner of this article.
YOUTH BASEBALL: Beaver Dam High School program to hold camp for 1st-8th graders
Nate Wilke

Beaver Dam head baseball coach Nate Wilke instructs participants at the first winter youth baseball camp on Jan. 28, 2018. 

 Mark McMullen

For the third year in a row, the Beaver Dam High School baseball program will hold a winter baseball camp for youth in grades one through eight.

The camp for first through fourth graders will be this Sunday, Jan. 19, while the campe for fifth through eighth graders will be next Sunday, Jan. 26.

There will be instuction in hitting, pitching and fielding by the high school coaches and players.

Cost is $45 and includes a Beaver Dam Baseball T-shirt.

For more information, go online to beaverdamll.us or email varsity baseball coach Nate Wilke wilken@bdusd.org. Walk-in registration will be available.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

