Registration for the Portage Boys Hoops Club upcoming winter basketball season for boys in kindergarten through 8th grade is now open at the club’s web site at www.portageboyshoopsclub.com/youth-bb.
For grades 3-8, the Portage Boys Hoops Club is also holding a mandatory parent meeting Wednesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at John Muir Elementary School. In addition to information on the upcoming season, completed code of conduct forms and other waivers will be due from parents at that meeting.
All player registration information can be found on the club website. For information email the club at pbbhoopsclub@gmail.com.
