YOUTH WRESTLING: Pardeeville crowns pair of champs, five podium at WWF Folkstyle State

The banner year for Pardeeville wrestlers continued last weekend as the Bulldogs tallied five podium finishers, including a pair of champions, at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Kids Folkstyle State Championships at the Chula Vista Dome in Wisconsin Dells.

Will Becker finished first at the 150-pound weight class for boys born 2006-2007, while Dominic Garcia grabbed gold at 115 pounds in the 2008-09 age group. Along with the Bulldogs pair of champs, Brody Wade was runner-up at 80 pounds for boys born 2012-13, while Alec Garcia (87 pounds, 2010-11) and Nathan Cummings (185, 2008-09) each took fourth in their respective groups as 13 Bulldogs in total hit the mats at the culminating meet.

Becker dominated on his way to the championships match, picking up three consecutive pins, including a pair in the first period. Things got far tougher in the first-place bout against Wrestling Factory’s Carter McDaniel as the pair went to sudden victory overtime knotted at 4.

Becker came out on top,however, scoring a takedown in the extra minute and tacking on three near fall points to secure the championship.