YOUTH WRESTLING: Pardeeville crowns trio of champs, five podium at WWF Folkstyle State

The banner year for Pardeeville wrestlers continued last weekend as the Bulldogs tallied five podium finishers, including a trio of champions, at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Kids Folkstyle State Championships at the Chula Vista Dome in Wisconsin Dells.
Will Becker finished first at the 150-pound weight class for boys born 2006-2007, while Dominic Garcia grabbed gold at 115 pounds in the 2008-09 age group. Coupled with Becker and Garcia, Gabe Higgins won gold at 75 pounds in the 2012-13 age group wrestling for the Askren Wrestling Academy.
Along with the Bulldogs' three champs, Brody Wade was runner-up at 80 pounds for boys born 2012-13, while Alec Garcia (87 pounds, 2010-11) and Nathan Cummings (185, 2008-09) each took fourth in their respective groups as 13 Bulldogs in total hit the mats at the culminating meet.
Becker dominated on his way to the championships match, picking up three consecutive pins, including a pair in the first period. Things got far tougher in the first-place bout against Wrestling Factory’s Carter McDaniel as the pair went to sudden victory overtime knotted at 4.
Becker came out on top,however, scoring a takedown in the extra minute and tacking on three near fall points to secure the championship.
Dominic Garcia also started strong in his first two matches notching an 11-0 major decision and a pin. He then grinded out a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals over Askren Wrestling Academy’s Landen Grown. It gave Garcia tons of momentum the rest of the way as he picked up two pins, both under two minutes, to also secure the gold.
Higgins was a machine on his road to gold, opening his tournament with a trio of pins, including the first two in a combined 1 minute, 3 seconds, to reach the championship match.
He continued to dominate in the title bout, motoring to an 8-0 major decision over Milton's Hawke Garrett.
Wade nearly made it four champions for the Bulldogs as he stacked up a pair of pins to earn a shot at gold. He faded in his championship match, however, dropping a 7-0 decision to Oregon’s Alec Brenner to settle for silver.
Coupled with the top-two finishers, Alec Garcia and Cummings followed very different paths to the podium. After dropping his opening round match, a 14-3 major decision, Alec Garcia rattled off four consecutive wins, including a trio of pins, to reach the third-place match.
His momentum ran out of gas against Milton’s Chris Tilton, however, dropping a 6-1 decision. Meanwhile, Cummings started his day off with consecutive victories before falling to Menomonie’s Bryce Shepard, 4-0, in the semifinals.
He responded with a 43-second pin to go for third, but dropped a 9-1 major decision to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Riley Johnson to finish fourth.
Other area grapplers also shine
The Bulldogs weren’t alone in bringing home hardware as five other area wrestlers finished on the podium.
Leading the way was the Westfield’s Olivia Ciaroni, as she won the state title at 115 pounds in the 2008-09 age group. Ciaroni was one of three Pioneers to bring home hardware as she dominated her bracket.
She opened her weekend with two easy pins before notching a pair of decisions, including a 7-0 win over Hudson’s Mary Prescott to secure the gold. Alongside Ciaroni, Reece Heinemeier took second at 165 pounds in the 08-09 age group.
Heinemeier picked up a pin and two decisions to reach the championship match, but got caught by Waunakee Wrestling Club’s McCoy Smith and was pinned in 43 seconds to settle for silver. Rounding out the Pioneers’ medalists was Mario LaVia, who finished fifth at 85 pounds in the 2012-13 age group.
LaVia fell in the quarterfinals before trading wins, ending with a pin over Adams-Friendship’s Parker Mackowski in 9 seconds of the fifth-place match to go out on a high note.
Lodi Wrestling Club had eight state participants of its own, led by Owen Dorshorst’s fourth-place finish at 67 pounds in the 2008-09 age group. Dorshorst dropped a 7-2 decision in his opening match before reeling off three straight wins, sparked by back-to-back pins, to go for fourth.
The momentum faded, though, as he fell to Beast Cage’s Jordan Feit by pin in the third-place bout.
Rounding out the medalists was Wisconsin Dells’ lone participant Samual Ersland, who took fourth at 145 pounds in the 06-07 age group. Following two pins to open his weekend, Ersland fell in the quarterfinals.
That didn’t deter him, however, as he rattled off three consecutive pins before getting stuck by Crandon’s Cruz Palubicki in the third-place match.
The Poynette Panthers had two state qualifiers, led by Croix Theis who went 1-2 on the day in the 63-pound bracket of the 2012-13 age group.