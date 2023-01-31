St. Katharine launches Catholic Schools Week with community meal

The students at St. Katharine Drexel School took time during the lunch hour on Monday to feed community helpers who were invited to a potluck meal at the school.

National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration that began in 1974. St. Katharine Drexel teacher Molly Warmka said that it is the first time that the students have helped organize a community meal to begin the week.

“They are doing great,” Warmka said. “They are eager to help out today, and they were even excited before we got here.”

Warmka, along with teachers Madeline VerHage and Megan Meyer, organized the meal.

Parents volunteered to supply the dishes that were served and students in 4th to 8th grade served the meal to those in attendance. The students chose who to invite, including firefighters, police, hospital workers, city workers and librarians.

Catholic School weeks will continue with students celebrating “students” on Tuesday, “nation” on Wednesday, “religious vocations” on Thursday and “faculty” on Friday.

