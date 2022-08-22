STAR - Foundation invites grant applications (copy) (copy)

The Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin invites grant proposals from area nonprofits for its annual Community Grants award cycle. Individual grants usually average $500 to $1,000.

Applications must be submitted by email and received by midnight August 31, 2021. Funds are awarded in early November.

Complete grant guidelines and application form are available on the Foundation’s website.

Applications are welcome from charitable organizations in the Foundation’s service area of Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties.

The Foundation is looking for innovative ideas that:

propose practical solutions for a current community need

promote cooperation and collaboration in creating positive change

encourage volunteer involvement

strengthen an organization’s effectiveness and stability

address prevention as well as intervention

Areas of special interest include youth, education, the arts, health and human services, and the preservation of historical, cultural, and natural resources.

The Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin is a tax-exempt public charity established in 1998, encouraging local donors to establish charitable funds to address local needs. Now celebrating its 24th year of service to the community, the Foundation has distributed $10 million in grants to local nonprofits since it was established. For more information, phone 608-355-0884 or email director@cfscw.org.