STATE BRIEFS

10-digit dialing for local calls coming
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin residents will have to dial 10 digits to make local calls starting this fall.
Right now people in Wisconsin can place a call to a number in the same area code without dialing the area code. Beginning Oct. 23 people will need to include the area code in all calls, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.
The change will affect both landlines and cellphones across all six of Wisconsin’s area codes, including 262, 414, 534, 608, 715 and 920.
The change comes about because the Federal Communications Commission is establishing 988 as the new, nationwide phone number for suicide prevention and mental health help.
Two dozen other states that have not switched to 10-digit dialing also will be affected.
Foxconn exec buys $2m home in Wis.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A top Foxconn Technology Group executive has purchased a $2.18 million home in Wisconsin.
Alan Yeung and his wife, Stella Chan, bought the home in Elm Grove on March 5, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.
The 10,300-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
It had the second-highest price tag of any home for sale in Elm Grove when it was sold, according to online realtor sites.
The sale was first reported in BizTimes.
Yeung is Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives.
The company has promised to build a $10 billion electronics factory in Mount Pleasant, creating 13,000 jobs.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation denied tax credits for the company in October because it hadn’t fulfilled the minimum job-creation requirements to earn them.
Stevens Point: Send us Robocop statue
STEVENS POINT (AP) — A central Wisconsin city is making a play for a giant Robocop statue after a Detroit museum rejected it.
The mayor of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, wants to place the 11-foot statue in front of the city’s police station or in a park to honor actor Peter Weller, a Stevens Point native who portrayed the titular cyborg in 1987′s “Robocop.” The movie spawned two sequels and a 2014 reboot movie.
The original movie was set in a crime-ridden Detroit. Fans from that city started crowdfunding an effort to build a Robocop statue in 2012, raising nearly $70,000 from supporters around the world.
An artist group from Detroit created the sculpture.
It was slated to be displayed at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit.
But center officials last month announced they wouldn’t take the statue, saying they needed to concentrate resources elsewhere during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza told Wisconsin Public Radio he’s been making calls to the artists about bringing the statue to his city.
He even made calls to Weller’s remaining family in the city to see if the actor would endorse bringing the statue there.
Wiza wrote on Facebook on Friday morning that one of the artists had responded and told him that the group wants to keep the statue in the Motor City.
But Wiza said he’s not giving up.