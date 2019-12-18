State delegation strictly partisan

“Kind’s is the only one that is sort of in the middle,” Marquette poll director Charles Franklin said. “The risk that he kind of runs is if there is a super mobilization of Trump voters in 2020 … In a close district like Kind’s, that might be a risky thing for him. On the other hand, Democrats are awfully riled up about this.”

Anthony Chergosky, a UW-La Crosse assistant professor of political science, said an impeachment vote forces Kind, who has trended more moderate than other congressional Democrats, to weigh in on what has become an intensely partisan issue.

“It puts him in a tough spot,” Chergosky said. “About half the district is going to be mad at him regardless of what he chooses.”

However, Joe Heim, emeritus professor of political science with UW-La Crosse, said voters in the 3rd Congressional District are “not dyed-in-the-wool members of their party.”

“People here are a little more willing to split their tickets than other parts of the state,” Heim said.

Chergosky added that Kind’s status as an incumbent and a lack of a high-profile GOP challenger should benefit him in 2020.