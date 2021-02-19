State lawyer wrote to world leaders, had eclectic interests

His dad worked as staff attorney for the Wisconsin Legislative Council, at the Department of Revenue and at the Department of Financial Institutions. He served two stints on the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission.

“He believed deeply in government, its necessity, its power, its responsibility,” his son said. “He was a deliberately bipartisan guy.”

Thomas Boykoff, who also taught at UW-Madison Law School, was a hearing examiner for Madison’s rent abatement program, volunteered with the Literacy Network in Madison and was active in the Friends of the Madison Public Library and Friends of the Middleton Public Library.

He was a member of the Jane Austen Society and a facilitator for the Madison-based Sherlock Holmes Society group, “Notorious Canary Trainers.”

He spoke some Swahili and "passable" Spanish, his son said. Even in his last days, his mind fading, he could recite Federico García Lorca's poem, "Canción de Jinete."

The family has given six boxes of letters and photos Boykoff collected from world leaders to the First Unitarian Society in Madison, where he was a member, for use as a public archive.