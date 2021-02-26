State's reliance on property tax revenue worth reconsidering

“Nationally, the study found that in 2015, cities received about 23 percent of their revenue from property taxes and 21 percent from sales and income taxes. In Wisconsin, by contrast, municipalities received about 42 percent of their revenue from the property tax, but only about 1.6 percent from sales and income taxes.”

According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis, there has been a shift in state support for municipalities from the 1970s to the late 1990s when state government paid a majority of city government revenues. “Today, it’s lopsided in the other direction. City property tax revenue is more than double what municipalities receive in state aid,” the report said.

At the same time, the state began limiting municipalities’ ability to raise property taxes with property-tax caps — first instituted by Gov. Jim Doyle, a Democrat, and then tightened by Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.

The effect of those changes has forced cities to tighten budgets and in many cases cutting services. The report suggests that the squeeze may also be forcing cities to increase their borrowing to pay for items that were previously covered in their operating budgets.