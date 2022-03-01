 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Collins, Madison Memorial

Steve Collins

Madison Memorial coach Steve Collins shouts instructions to his team during Memorials state semifinal game at the Kohl Center on March 17, 2017.

Year, record: 23rd, 445-122

Best postseason finishes: Division 1 state championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011, and state runners-up in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Most memorable win: When we won the state championship in triple overtime in 2011. With a lot of twists and turns, this was one of the most exciting high school games ever played at the state tournament. Click here for the story from that game.

