Steve Collins, Madison Memorial

Year, record: 23rd, 445-122
Best postseason finishes: Division 1 state championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011, and state runners-up in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
Most memorable win: When we won the state championship in triple overtime in 2011. With a lot of twists and turns, this was one of the most exciting high school games ever played at the state tournament. Click here for the story from that game.
