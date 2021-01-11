Stock+Field closing all stores including Portage

Less than two years after it opened, the Stock+Field store, 2935 New Pinery Road, Portage, will close as the retail company closes all 25 of it stores.

In a letter posted to its website, Chairman and CEO Matthew Whebbe said: “There have been many challenges in 2020, and Stock+Field was not immune to them."

The letter thanked customers and said they could enjoy massive discounts on remaining merchandise. The letter also said the retailer hoped to reopen some stores in the future. , Wisconsin and Michigan.

Stock+Field changed its name from Big R Stores in July 2019. It was founded in Watseka, Illinois, in 1964. According to the company website, it has 25 stores across the Midwest, including in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.bankruptcy case

The company's website has a link to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case filed in a Minnesota District Court.