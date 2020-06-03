A fallen tree lays on a van Wednesday in the parking lot of Hillside Glenn Apartments in Baraboo, the day after a severe thunderstorm swept through much of west and central Wisconsin. Portage area hit hard by storm. See story, Page A3.
Large branches sit close to Hillside Glenn Apartments after being downed in a severe storm Tuesday evening. Smaller portions of trees were scattered Wednesday throughout Baraboo. These sat roughly a foot from a tenant's front door and didn't cause any noticeable damage to the building.