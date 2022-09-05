 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun Prairie East (1-2) at Beaver Dam (0-3)

Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski

Sun Prairie East’s Jerry Kaminski passes in the second quarter Aug. 18 against Monona Grove. 

The Cardinals and the Golden Beavers are both looking for confidence wins in this Badger Large Conference match-up this week. Of course, the Cardinals have lost their last two games against Middleton (1-2) and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee (3-0). Meanwhile, the Golden Beavers were clobbered 39-0 by Monroe (3-0) to start, but have since lost close battles to Baraboo (2-1) and Fort Atkinson (2-1). A win for either team could mean a turnaround for the 2022 season.

