Sun Prairie East (1-2) at Beaver Dam (0-3)

The Cardinals and the Golden Beavers are both looking for confidence wins in this Badger Large Conference match-up this week. Of course, the Cardinals have lost their last two games against Middleton (1-2) and defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Waunakee (3-0). Meanwhile, the Golden Beavers were clobbered 39-0 by Monroe (3-0) to start, but have since lost close battles to Baraboo (2-1) and Fort Atkinson (2-1). A win for either team could mean a turnaround for the 2022 season.