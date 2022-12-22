 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUN PRAIRIE EAST

  • 0

Logan Cunningham 

School: UW-Whitewater 

Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21) 

Jerry Kaminski 

School: North Dakota 

Sport: Football (Dec. 21) 

Kenzie Longley

Sport: Softball

School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21) 

Ruth Pavelski 

School: Minnesota State-Moorhead 

Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21)

Taylor Schick

School: Lake Forest 

Sport: Golf (Dec. 21)

Reagan Schwartzer 

School: Bemidji State

Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21) 

Jonathan VandeWalle 

School: Iowa State University

Sport: Football (Dec. 21). 

