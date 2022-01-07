 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie
0 Comments

Sun Prairie

  • 0

Sun Prairie

Makenzie Hawk, PF, 2025

Makiah Hawk, P, 2023

Tiara Barksdale, G, 2022

Barksdale is Makenzie and Makiah's half sister for Sun Prairie. Makiah starts at the post for the No. 8 (in Div. 1) Cardinals, who are 8-2, while McKenzie subs her out as her backup and Barksdale also comes off the bench.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News