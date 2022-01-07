Sun Prairie
Makenzie Hawk, PF, 2025
Makiah Hawk, P, 2023
Tiara Barksdale, G, 2022
Barksdale is Makenzie and Makiah's half sister for Sun Prairie. Makiah starts at the post for the No. 8 (in Div. 1) Cardinals, who are 8-2, while McKenzie subs her out as her backup and Barksdale also comes off the bench.
