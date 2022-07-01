Suspect in Baraboo zoo break-in caught by barroom confession, complaint says (copy)

An Indiana man who is facing criminal property damage charges for releasing otters and owls from the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo allegedly boasted of the break-in while drinking at a nearby bar, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County court on Wednesday.

Baraboo police were led to Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Indiana, after a bartender contacted them about a patron who said he had been at the zoo and “set a bunch of animals free,” according to the complaint.

Hovis went into the Downtowner Bar and Grill, just blocks from the zoo the day of the break-in and, while drinking shots of Jack Daniels alongside a pet dog, started telling stories that “seemed way out there,” the bartender told police.

Hovis, who was walking with a limp, eventually confessed to the bartender that he rolled his ankle jumping the zoo’s fence.

The Indiana man faces nine counts of criminal property damage for destroying locks, a door and a gate at the zoo. Hovis also allegedly broke into a bear cage but only managed to damage one of three doors that fully open the cage.

Between the lock damage and veterinary bills, the break-in cost the zoo $2,100, according to the complaint.

On the morning of June 7, police responded to the zoo after staff arrived to find doors broken and a pair of river otters and great horned owls missing from their enclosures. Kayakers later found the otters that day playing in the Baraboo River.

One of the owls, Jerry, was found on June 9 and taken to the zoo’s veterinarian with two wing fractures and a small eye injury. The other owl, Linda, was eventually captured Tuesday and brought to the vet.

According to the complaint:

Through receipts from the bar, security camera and a Northwest Indiana phone number, Baraboo police reached the mother of Hovis’ children, who told them that Hovis had told them three days before the break-in that he planned to release animals from a zoo.

Hovis works as a trucker and makes deliveries to states around Indiana, she told police. The bartender in Baraboo also told police that Hovis had arrived in a white semi cab with no trailer.

Hovis later texted the mother of his children news articles about the break-in and bragged in a phone call that he had “liberated animals from the zoo.”

The 34-year-old had been acting erratically as of late, she disclosed to police, and might have been using meth.

During the investigation, Baraboo authorities were contacted by police in Rensselaer, Indiana, who had arrested Hovis for various warrants on June 15.

While being arrested, Hovis allegedly told his mother that “I robbed a f——— zoo just to prove this s—-.” He was also talking to police about Baraboo, saying “that’s where that zoo is.”

Hovis remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail in Indiana after being charged there on June 9 with felony counts of bribery, theft and tax evasion, in addition to later charges on June 17 of felony intimidation and resisting arrest, according to online court records.