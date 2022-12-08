Swan City Ice Skaters to perform this weekend

Swan City Ice Skaters is hosting its annual Holiday Exhibition at the Beaver Dam Family Center, 609 Gould St., Beaver Dam, on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

SCIS skaters will present their holiday-inspired choreographed routines to friends, family and the community, said Dan Baulch, Swan City Ice Skaters President. The event features solos, duets, trios and larger group numbers set to favorite seasonal songs. In addition to the entertainment, there will be free goodies and hot cocoa.

“Our holiday exhibition is a great, local tradition that highlights the incredible talents of our dedicated young athletes,” Baulch said. “It’s always heart-warming to see the community come together to cheer on our skaters, support a great cause and share the spirit of the holiday season.”

The cost of admission is a non-perishable food item or paper goods to be donated to PAVE. The event follows the Beaver Dam Family Center’s traditional “Skate with Santa” open skate from 4-5:30 p.m.