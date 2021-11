The fifth annual Rotary Lights Winter Wonderland will start at 5 p.m. Nov. 26. The park will be lit up for the first time this season.

The display will be on nightly until it is turned off Jan. 2.

The park has cameras to help protect the display over the season. The cameras were added after the park was vandalized in 2019.

Donations for next year's displays can be made at bdrotary.org.