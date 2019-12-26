Synagogue member sues protesters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A member of a Michigan synagogue is suing anti-Israel protesters and Ann Arbor city leaders over 16 years of protests outside the Beth Israel Congregation, arguing the protesters have been uniquely provocative and that some restrictions on them would not violate free-speech protections in the U.S. Constitution.

The regular Saturday protests of up to a dozen people outside the synagogue, with signs the lawsuit describes as hateful and anti-Semitic, amount to harassment of worshipers, so don’t qualify for full First Amendment protections, according to the 85-page filing in U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan.

“The First Amendment right of free speech does not entitle a speaker to use that right repeatedly to bludgeon, for weeks and years at a time, in the same location,” the lawsuit said. “The First Amendment … is subject to appropriate limitations on its continued and repeated usage.”

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Marvin Gerber, a member of the Beth Israel Congregation, contends the protests violate Ann Arbor ordinances on such public gatherings. It seeks an order putting restrictions on the demonstrations and demands an end to what it calls “harassing conduct.” It also seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress.