Nacho, Pretzel,Tater Tot and Nugget, These 4 are siblings and came from Arkansas, They are very people friendly and really... View on PetFinder
A former Portage High School teacher was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff on Friday.
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Horicon man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to throw a woman out of a moving vehicle on Thursday.
A woman, who was arrested after drugs and a bong were found in the van she had been living in, was released on a $1,500 signature bond Thursday.
A Mauston man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking an “intimate” picture of a juvenile without their consent.
JUNEAU – A 52-year-old rural Waupun man was placed on a $50,000 cash bail on Monday after leading police to his home after driving more than a…
A Columbus woman accused of hiring someone online to commit murder has filed a motion to suppress her statement to law enforcement.
Beaver Dam High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday night with nine graduates being named valedictorians this year.
A group of 25 students were the last to graduate Don Smith Learning Academy, but not without the story of love the staff had for the students.
Columbia County officials have been contemplating what is in store for citizens getting power once the coal-powered power plant is retired. Th…
