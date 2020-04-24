Taxpayers request extensions and waivers during COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation allowing the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to waive, on a case-by-case basis, any penalty or interest that accrues during the period covered by the public health emergency declared on March 12 if it is determined that failure to pay penalty or interest is due to impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, extensions may be granted to any person whose ability to file and pay is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and is requesting relief for the following taxes and periods. Returns and payments for the following taxes that are due until May 11 including, employer withholding tax, state and county sales and use taxes, excise taxes such as alcohol, cigarette, tobacco and vapor products, motor fuel.

Returns and payments for the following taxes are due by June 10 include local exposition district sales taxes such as lodging, rental car, and food and beverage, premier resort area sales taxes, limousine fee, rental vehicle fees, dry cleaning license and products fee, police and fire protection fee.