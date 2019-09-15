4th annual Garlic Fest aids Indian Agency House

Joanie Arthur of Oxford looks at a garlic bulb Saturday at the fourth annual Garlic Fest in Portage. Historic Indian Agency House Director Jennifer Blau estimated the event draws 500 community members each year to benefit the historic organization and offers people a chance to learn more about locally sourced vegetables, including garlic. To view an online photo gallery from the event, see portagedailyregister.com.
