Theater takes on James and the Giant Peach

The Portage Area Community Theater has been working on something giant in recent weeks.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is set to open at the theater on August 12 and run for two weekends followed by school-only performances in September.

With a cast of 27 people and crewmembers coming from 10 local communities, director Beth Edmondson says the behind-the-scenes efforts in place are large enough to rival the musical’s titular peach.

“This show is very technically demanding,” said Edmondson.

Amid a series of fast transitions, many moving pieces, and complex lighting displays, she added that, as a musical, the show is “a whole other beast to step into” in terms of production demands.

“We haven’t done a musical in a really long time,” she said. “It’s been challenging just trying to get everybody on the same page.”

The challenges facing the cast and crew now, though, are what Edmondson says will help bring the themes of the show to life and create “magic” for audiences.

The musical centers around James Henry Trotter, a young orphan who is taken in by his two cruel aunts, Spiker and Sponge. After rescuing a spider from his aunts, James encounters a strange man who gives him magical crocodile tongues, which grow a giant peach on his aunts’ tree. From there, adventure ensues for James and the insect friends he makes.

“The basic idea that we’re really focusing on is that love, care, support and family can come from the most unlikely of places and the most unlikely of people,” said Edmondson.

The part of James is played by 12-year-old Stella Egan. For Egan, theater started as a way to “get out of doing chores at home,” but has since become a big part of her life.

“It’s just my No. 1 thing,” she said.

While she has experience playing Tinker Bell in Peter Pan under her belt, James and the Giant Peach is Egan’s first musical, but she says the learning curve hasn’t deterred her.

“It’s so much fun singing on stage,” said Egan.

She added that she hopes to continue her theater career for many years, and that she attends all of the Portage High School performances. Looking ahead at the new school year, she hopes to be able to keep up with classes and performing.

“I have a lot of stuff that I’m supposed to be doing right now but I skip it for theater,” she said.

With all actors in costume and final edits being made, August 9 marked the last rehearsal for James and the Giant Peach before it brings in audiences. This is something Edmondson says she looks forward to, despite the current challenges.

“We just love the overall theme and the message that hopefully our audience members will leave with,” she said.