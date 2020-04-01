THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Badgers run to 2000 Final Four ends with loss to Michigan State

April 1, 2016

Freshman Hanna Walters scored all five of Poynette/Portage’s goals to lead the United girls soccer team to a 5-3 non-conference win over Adams-Friendship in Poynette. Karlie Schwingel finished with five saves to get the win in goal for the United, who improved to 1-1 on the season and in the process, ended a long losing streak for the program. “It feels so good to see the girls get their first win in years,” said United coach Kathy Mayne. “I think this will not only give them a lot of confidence in the games to come, but also show them the potential that they have.”

April 1, 2010

Demiree McAlpin and Candace Raimer combined to pitch a three-hitter, leading the Portage prep softball team to an 11-1 victory over host Wautoma. Portage scored six runs in the first inning before adding four more in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth inning to end the game via the mercy rule. Portage collected 14 hits at the plate, including three each from McAlpin and Kristen Hill.

April 1, 2000