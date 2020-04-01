THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Badgers run to 2000 Final Four ends with loss to Michigan State

April 1, 2016
Freshman Hanna Walters scored all five of Poynette/Portage’s goals to lead the United girls soccer team to a 5-3 non-conference win over Adams-Friendship in Poynette. Karlie Schwingel finished with five saves to get the win in goal for the United, who improved to 1-1 on the season and in the process, ended a long losing streak for the program. “It feels so good to see the girls get their first win in years,” said United coach Kathy Mayne. “I think this will not only give them a lot of confidence in the games to come, but also show them the potential that they have.”
April 1, 2010
Demiree McAlpin and Candace Raimer combined to pitch a three-hitter, leading the Portage prep softball team to an 11-1 victory over host Wautoma. Portage scored six runs in the first inning before adding four more in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth inning to end the game via the mercy rule. Portage collected 14 hits at the plate, including three each from McAlpin and Kristen Hill.
April 1, 2000
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had its magical postseason run come to an end with a 53-41 loss to the Michigan State in national semifinals in Indianapolis. It was the fourth time in the 1999-2000 season that Michigan State had beat the Badgers. The Spartans would go on to win the program’s first national championship since 1979 with a victory over Florida two nights later. Wisconsin trailed 19-17 at the half, but the Badgers (22-14) were held to just a single basket in the first 7 minutes, 24 seconds of the second half, allowing the Spartans to take a 32-19 lead. Roy Boone was the only Badgers player to score in double figures, finishing with 18 points.
April 1, 1996
Major League Baseball umpire John McSherry died of a major heart attack after collapsing in Cincinnati during the first inning of the Reds’ season-opener against the Montreal Expos. The game was just seven pitches old when McSherry collapsed. The game was postponed about 75 minutes later.
April 1, 1990
John Byce scored three goals, including two in the first 4 minutes of the game, leading the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to a 7-3 victory over Colgate in the NCAA men’s hockey championship at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The victory clinched the program its fifth national championship. The Badgers finished the season with a 36-9-1 record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!