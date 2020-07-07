THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers deal for Sabathia in 2008

July 7, 2017
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the seventh inning to fuel Milwaukee to a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Aguilar, who also hit a two-run homer in the fourth and drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly, tieD a franchise record with seven RBIs in a game. The big night for Aguilar helped the Brewers overcome the five errors they committed in the game.
July 7, 2008
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin declared “We’re going for it,” during a news conference at Miller Park when the team announced the acquisition of pitcher CC Sabathia from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for four minor leaguers. When the trade was announced, the Brewers were in third place in the NL Central with a 49-40 record, but were just four games back of first-place Chicago and just ½ game behind second-place St. Louis.
July 7, 2006
In a battle of teams that have both spent time in the No. 1 spots of Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class AA poll, it was Portage that pulled out a 6-1 victory over Beaver Dam in the opening game of the Baraboo Independence Day Tournament at Mary Rountree Field. Devin Bressers pitched the first five innings for Portage, giving up just two hits to the get the win. Matt Kabele closed things out, giving up just one hit in the final two innings. Portage scored twice in the first and added three runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Steve Considine and Matt Kabele both had two hits for Portage. Kabele had a double and Bressers had three RBIs.
July 7 1998
The American League outslugged the National League at Coors Field in Denver, winning the highest-scoring All-Star game in history, 13-8. The AL scored three runs in the ninth inning to finish off the 20-run record that stood since 1954, when the AL won 11-9.
July 7, 1985
At the age of 17, Boris Becker became the youngest player ever to capture the men’s title at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 victory over Kevin Curren. Becker also became the youngest player to ever win a grand slam tournament with the victory.
July 7, 1977
Service Drugs of Portage opened play in the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational with a 1-0 victory over The Farm Club at Veteran’s Memorial Field. Tom Raimer pitched the complete game shutout for Service Drugs, holding The Farm Club to just four hits with nine strikeouts. Service Drugs scored the game’s only run in the fifth inning when Rick Lobenstein hit a lead off triple and scored on Ron Wheeler’s RBI single.
July 7, 1974
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Don Money sets a Major League Baseball record for consecutive errorless games at third base at 78 in Milwaukee’s 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!