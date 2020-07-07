THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers deal for Sabathia in 2008

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

July 7, 2017

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the seventh inning to fuel Milwaukee to a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Aguilar, who also hit a two-run homer in the fourth and drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly, tieD a franchise record with seven RBIs in a game. The big night for Aguilar helped the Brewers overcome the five errors they committed in the game.

July 7, 2008

Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin declared “We’re going for it,” during a news conference at Miller Park when the team announced the acquisition of pitcher CC Sabathia from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for four minor leaguers. When the trade was announced, the Brewers were in third place in the NL Central with a 49-40 record, but were just four games back of first-place Chicago and just ½ game behind second-place St. Louis.

July 7, 2006