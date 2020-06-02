THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Dredske leads Poynette softball back to state tournament

June 2, 2018

The Lodi boys track and field team finished in second place in Division 2 at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. The Blue Devils finished with 48 points, just five behind Rice Lake. Lodi senior Tanner Maier won gold in the 800 meters, and was also a member of Lodi’s winning 3,200 relay. Lodi senior Robby Hatch added two more titles, taking first in both hurdle races. On the girls side, Rio junior Jordyn Hutzler finished second in the Division 3 girls 300 hurdles with a time of 46.79 seconds. Hutzler also medaled in the 100 hurdles, finishing sixth in 0:15.99. Lodi’s Mackenzie Heyroth finished second in the Division 2 girls 100 hurdles and was fourth in the 300 hurdles.

June 2, 2016

Brooke Dredske had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Poynette softball team back to the state tournament with a 5-3 victory over Onalaska Luther in a Division 3 sectional championship game in Poynette. … Trevor Kearney fanned 12 and gave up just six hits to lead the Rio baseball team to a 8-2 victory over Johnson Creek in a Division 4 regional championship game. … The Lodi baseball team won a Division 2 regional title with an 8-0 victory over Portage. Senior Garrett McGraw led the Blue Devils, picking up three hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair.

June 2, 2009