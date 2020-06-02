THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Dredske leads Poynette softball back to state tournament

June 2, 2018
The Lodi boys track and field team finished in second place in Division 2 at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. The Blue Devils finished with 48 points, just five behind Rice Lake. Lodi senior Tanner Maier won gold in the 800 meters, and was also a member of Lodi’s winning 3,200 relay. Lodi senior Robby Hatch added two more titles, taking first in both hurdle races. On the girls side, Rio junior Jordyn Hutzler finished second in the Division 3 girls 300 hurdles with a time of 46.79 seconds. Hutzler also medaled in the 100 hurdles, finishing sixth in 0:15.99. Lodi’s Mackenzie Heyroth finished second in the Division 2 girls 100 hurdles and was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
June 2, 2016
Brooke Dredske had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Poynette softball team back to the state tournament with a 5-3 victory over Onalaska Luther in a Division 3 sectional championship game in Poynette. … Trevor Kearney fanned 12 and gave up just six hits to lead the Rio baseball team to a 8-2 victory over Johnson Creek in a Division 4 regional championship game. … The Lodi baseball team won a Division 2 regional title with an 8-0 victory over Portage. Senior Garrett McGraw led the Blue Devils, picking up three hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair.
June 2, 2009
The Portage baseball team overcame a slow start on its way to a 12-5 victory over Wisconsin Dells in a Division 2 regional semifinal game at Bidwell Field. Portage was trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning when Ryan Voelker’s solo home run to begin the inning sparked a five-run rally that gave the Warriors the lead for good. Voelker also came in to pitch in relief and threw the final 3 2/3 innings to get the win, giving up just one unearned run on one hit.
June 2, 2007
The Pardeeville duo of sophomore Samantha Bluske and junior Luke Standiford combined to win three medals on the final day of the state track and field meet in La Crosse. Bluske finished second in the girls Division 3 3,200 meters with a new personal best time of 11 minutes, 24.48 seconds. Standiford finished third in the 400 meters (0:50.90) and fifth in the 200 meters (0:23.06). Also medaling on the final day of the meet was Rio junior Kerry McDermott, who finished sixth in the Division 3 girls discus with a throw of 111 feet, 2 inches, and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland sophomore Brittany Alsum, who was third in the Division 2 girls discus (117-9).
June 2, 2001
Pardeeville sophomore Darci Kerzan won a state championship in the Division 3 girls triple jump with a winning distance of 35 feet, 7 ¼ inches. Pardeeville earned another medal at the meet, as junior Aaron Lytle finished second in the Division 3 boys high jump, clearing 6-06. Also medaling at the state meet was Portage junior Matt Engebretson, who was fifth in the Division 1 boys discus with a throw of 153-5.
June 2, 1999
The Poynette softball team punched its ticket to the state tournament with an 8-4 victory over North Fond du Lac. Leading the Pumas at the plate was Erin Barnharst with a grand slam home run. Amanda Knuteson and Darcy Tompkins also homered for Poynette in the victory, while April Krigbaum had a triple and Tiffany Krigbaum had a double.
June 2, 1998
The Portage baseball team had its season end with a 16-2 loss to La Crosse Central in the sectional championship game in La Crosse. Portage could muster just two hits in the loss to Central. The Warriors reached the sectional finals with a 17-11 victory over Reedsburg in the semifinals earlier in the day. In that game, Portage scored in every inning but the fifth and had 16 hits. … The Portage softball team picked up a 13-1 victory over Madison LaFollette in a Division 1 regional semifinal game in Madison. Portage pounded out 20 hits in the victory, which advanced the Warriors to face Madison West in the regional final. Becky Wade had five hits and Nikki Best homered for Portage.
June 2, 1994
The Portage doubles team of Mike Brant and Hong Sup Park was victorious in its debut at the WIAA state tennis meet, defeating Waukesha North’s Jeff Doescher and Mark Freeman 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in an opening round match at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
June 2, 1992
The Lodi softball team advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history with an 11-6 victory over Westfield in a sectional final game in Poynette. Lodi was trailing 2-0 before scoring 10 runs in the fifth inning to take control of the game for good. Heidi Anderson had four hits in the victory for Lodi.
June 2, 1989
Portage’s Jeanie Mitchell finished in seventh place in the Class A girls high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches at the state track and field meet in Madison. Portage senior Eric Poppy also competed at the meet, but had his prep career come to an end after finishing in sixth place in his heat of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.49 seconds, which wasn’t good enough to advance to the finals.
June 2, 1984
The Poynette girls track and field team won the Class C state championship at the WIAA state track and field meet in Madison. The Indians finished with 36 points, edging runner-up Ozaukee, who finished second with 34 points. Leading Poynette’s charge was the 800 relay team of Angie Hillestad, Dori Branish, Sarah Kohrt and Erika Jeschke, which finshed first in 1 minute, 46.92 seconds. Poynette earned another title when Jeschke, just a freshman, won the 200-meter dash. Poynette also got a second from senior Jenny Garske in the 800 meters. The Montello girls finished tied for fifth with 26 points, led by Lisa Campion, who won the 100-meter dash for the second year in a row.
