THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaminsky, Badgers fall to Duke in National Championship game, 68-63

April 6, 2015

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to Duke, 68-63, in the program’s first national championship game appearance since 1941 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The teams were knotted at 31 at halftime and Wisconsin built a lead as big as nine with 13:25 to go, but the Badgers couldn’t hang on. Frank Kaminsky, who was named the Consensus National Player of the Year, led Wisconsin with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

April 6, 2009

Basketball great Michael Jordan was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Jordan, who spent 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls two with the Washington Wizards, captured six NBA championships with the Bulls, earning Most Valuable Player honors each time. He was a five-time NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team 10 times. Jordan finished his career with an NBA record 30.1 points per game.

April 6, 2005