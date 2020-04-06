THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaminsky, Badgers fall to Duke in National Championship game, 68-63

April 6, 2015
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell to Duke, 68-63, in the program’s first national championship game appearance since 1941 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The teams were knotted at 31 at halftime and Wisconsin built a lead as big as nine with 13:25 to go, but the Badgers couldn’t hang on. Frank Kaminsky, who was named the Consensus National Player of the Year, led Wisconsin with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
April 6, 2009
Basketball great Michael Jordan was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Jordan, who spent 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls two with the Washington Wizards, captured six NBA championships with the Bulls, earning Most Valuable Player honors each time. He was a five-time NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team 10 times. Jordan finished his career with an NBA record 30.1 points per game.
April 6, 2005
The Portage softball team pounded out 17 runs on 17 hits to hammer home a 17-0 win over Mt. Horeb to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Warriors started fast as they sent 14 batters to the dish in the opening frame for an early 8-0 lead. Megan Ostrowski went 3-for-4 and was one of five Portage batters with multiple hits. Jen Krueger added a pair of hits, including a triple, while Katherine Harkins and Renee Baker also hit three baggers for the Warriors.
April 6, 2002
Pardeeville’s Darci Kerzan won four events to help pace the Bulldogs girls track and field team to a win over Poynette and Montello in a triangular meet. Kerzan finished first in the long jump, triple jump, 400 meters and was the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter relay to lead Pardeeville to a meet-high 58 points. Erica Lehr swept the 100 and 200 for Poynette, which also won the 3,200 relay, while the Bulldogs girls also won the 400 and 800 relays. On the boys side, Poynette raced past Pardeeville and Montello with 96 points.
April 6, 2001
After a year’s delay due to a tragic construction accident, Miller Park was officially christened as the Milwaukee Brewers hosted the first regular-season game at their $400 million new palace. Richie Sexson hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to lift the Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
April 6, 1990
The Pardeeville softball team outslugged Princeton, 18-17, in a Dual County Conference opener. Gina Barden went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs and Jenny Crotty went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to down the Tigers. The Bulldogs built a 13-9 lead heading into the sixth but surrendered seven runs in the Princeton half to fall behind 16-13. Pardeeville answered however, scoring five runs in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead and held on from there.
April 6, 1985
Rick Ferguson, of Portage, bowled a perfect game in the Thursday Night Men’s League at Portage Lanes for the Zimmerman Plumbing and Heating team.
April 6, 1973
Poynette junior Ed Scheider delivered a complete game no-hitter to lead the Pumas baseball team to a 4-0 win over Westfield. Scheider struck out 16, walked a pair and allowed just five runners on base in the shutout win. Poynette led 2-0 after the fifth inning before junior Bill Kaschinski gave the Pumas some added insurance in the seventh with a two-run home run.
April 6, 1896
The first modern Olympic Games are held in Athens, Greece 1,500 years after being banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I. Athletes from 13 countries were welcomed by a crowd of 60,000 spectators and King Georgios I for the reincarnation of the international competition. The 280 all-male participants competed in 43 events covering swimming, gymnastics, cycling, wrestling, weightlifting, tennis, fencing, shooting and track and field.
