THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaminsky leads Badgers to Final Four win over Kentucky

April 4, 2015
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team handed undefeated Kentucky its first loss of the season with a 71-64 victory over the Wildcats in the second of two national semifinal games played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Senior star Frank Kaminsky scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory.
April 4, 2009
Portage sophomore JJ Robinson scored 23 of Portage’s 40 team points to lead the Warriors to a fifth-place finish at the Madison West Indoor Invite. Robinson won the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 8 ¼ inches, and was also fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.89 seconds. He also anchored Portage’s 400-meter relay team that included Joe Muller, Emerson Levake and Shawn Maldonado and placed second in 0:46.55.
April 4, 2006
Portage pitcher Trevin Kreier struck out eight and gave up just two hits to lead the Warriors baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Adams-Friendship at Bidwell Field. Jake Friend’s two-run single in the bottom of the first inning got Portage’s offense started. Jon Heesch had four hits for Portage, while Friend and Tyler Feucht had two hits each.
April 4, 1998
The Portage prep baseball team split a doubleheader with Janesville Parker in Janesville, winning the first game 5-2 before losing in the second game 8-2. In the opening game victory, Portage pitcher Jon Bortz threw all seven innings, giving up seven hits while striking out six. An RBI double by Mike Smith and an RBI single by Mike Messer got Portage started in the first inning.
April 4, 1989
The Portage girls track and field team opened its season with a 71-61 home dual victory over Stoughton. Senior Jamie Jenson won a pair of events for Portage, finishing first in the discus (92 feet, 4 inches) and the shot put (28-4). Other Portage girls to win individual events were Kelly Gatzke (100 meter hurdles), Julie Shortreed (100 meters), Kris Hein (1,600 meters), Deb Nichols (400 meters), Jeanette Raimer (800 meters), Cindy Halverson (3,200 meters) and the team’s 1,600-meter relay team of Hein, Gail Preuss, Nichols and Raimer.
April 4, 1985
The Pardeeville prep baseball team lost its season-opening game to Beaver Day Wayland, 7-2. Pardeeville took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a RBI single from Dave Hebl and a successful squeeze bunt by Bob Bostad. Wayland rallied to tie the game with two runs in the seventh and then won the game with five runs in the eighth.
April 4, 1983
Head coach Jim Valvano and Cinderella North Carolina State won the NCAA men’s basketball national championship by defeating Houston 54-52 on a buzzer-beating dunk by Lorenzo Charles, who collected Derek Whittenburg’s 30-foot desperation heave and put it in just in time.
April 4, 1974
Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron hit the first pitch he saw of the season out of the park for career homer No. 714, tying Babe Ruth’s all-time record. The homer, a three-run shot, came off of the Reds’ Jack Billingham in Cincinnati’s 7-6 Opening Day victory.
