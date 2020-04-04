THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaminsky leads Badgers to Final Four win over Kentucky

April 4, 2015

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team handed undefeated Kentucky its first loss of the season with a 71-64 victory over the Wildcats in the second of two national semifinal games played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Senior star Frank Kaminsky scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory.

April 4, 2009

Portage sophomore JJ Robinson scored 23 of Portage’s 40 team points to lead the Warriors to a fifth-place finish at the Madison West Indoor Invite. Robinson won the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 8 ¼ inches, and was also fourth in the 55-meter dash in 6.89 seconds. He also anchored Portage’s 400-meter relay team that included Joe Muller, Emerson Levake and Shawn Maldonado and placed second in 0:46.55.

April 4, 2006

Portage pitcher Trevin Kreier struck out eight and gave up just two hits to lead the Warriors baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Adams-Friendship at Bidwell Field. Jake Friend’s two-run single in the bottom of the first inning got Portage’s offense started. Jon Heesch had four hits for Portage, while Friend and Tyler Feucht had two hits each.

April 4, 1998