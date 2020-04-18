THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Manthey tosses 3rd no-hitter in four starts for Pardeeville baseball

April 18, 2010
The Milwaukee Brewers scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to an 11-7 victory over the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee’s big half inning lasted 28 minutes and saw the Brewers send 14 batters to the plate. The big blow of the inning was a grand slam by Craig Counsell. The game came after the Brewers were shut out on just four hits the previous day.
April 18, 2005
Tyler Sommers hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, helping the Pardeeville baseball team blow open a close game on its way to an 8-1 victory over Oshkosh Valley Christian in Pardeeville. Sommers had three hits in the game, while Ryan Banks, Kyle Jenkins and Jon Parker each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
April 18, 2002
Milwaukee Brewers manager Davey Lopes is fired after his team’s 3-12 start to the season. Jerry Royster was named the team’s interim manager, and the Brewers got a pair of homers and seven RBI from Richie Sexson in a 7-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park to win in Royster’s debut.
April 18, 1998
The Green Bay Packers traded their 29th and 60th selections in the NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins to move up 10 spots to 19th overall, where they selected North Carolina defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday The Packers then moved Holliday to defensive end, where he could help replace Gabe Wilkins, who left for San Francisco via free agency, and possible replace Reggie White, who was thinking about retiring due to a bad back. Two picks after the Packers took Holliday, the Minnesota Vikings selected Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss.
April 18, 1996
Niki Kintop threw a two-hitter and Sarah Robinson drilled a three-run home run to lead the Montello softball team to a 10-0 victory over Princeton in a game played in Montello. Jessica Koelbl had three hits for the Hilltoppers, who overcame a 14-minute rain delay on their way to improving to 4-0 on the season.
April 18, 1991
Pardeeville pitcher Matt Manthey tossed his third no-hitter in four starts, as the Pardeeville baseball team picked up a 9-0 victory over Montello. Manthey, who finished with 15 strikeouts, missed out on a perfect game when he walked a batter in the third inning.
April 18, 1987
The Milwaukee Brewers tied an American League record for the most wins to start a season with a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers at County Stadium. The win improved Milwaukee to 11-0 on the season, matching the Oakland A’s, who won their first 11 games in 1981. Glenn Braggs drove in three runs and Rob Deer hit his fifth homer in the victory.
