THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Manthey tosses 3rd no-hitter in four starts for Pardeeville baseball

April 18, 2010

The Milwaukee Brewers scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to an 11-7 victory over the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee’s big half inning lasted 28 minutes and saw the Brewers send 14 batters to the plate. The big blow of the inning was a grand slam by Craig Counsell. The game came after the Brewers were shut out on just four hits the previous day.

April 18, 2005

Tyler Sommers hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, helping the Pardeeville baseball team blow open a close game on its way to an 8-1 victory over Oshkosh Valley Christian in Pardeeville. Sommers had three hits in the game, while Ryan Banks, Kyle Jenkins and Jon Parker each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

April 18, 2002

Milwaukee Brewers manager Davey Lopes is fired after his team’s 3-12 start to the season. Jerry Royster was named the team’s interim manager, and the Brewers got a pair of homers and seven RBI from Richie Sexson in a 7-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park to win in Royster’s debut.

April 18, 1998