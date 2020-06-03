THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage and Rio baseball teams get walk-off wins in 2015

June 3, 2014

Jordan Blochwitz threw a complete game, four-hit shutout to lead the Poynette softball team to a 6-0 victory over Brodhead in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game in Darlington. Shelby Wheeler led Poynette at the plate, collecting three hits, including a pair of doubles. One of those doubles scored two runs and got Poynette on the board in the third inning.

June 3, 2009

The Portage baseball team scored six runs in the fifth inning, and five more runs in the sixth to pick up an 11-3 victory over Wautoma in a Division 2 regional championship game. Anthony Bortz had three RBI in the game for Portage, giving him a team record 32 RBI on the season. Greg Koch scored a pair of runs for the Warriors, giving him 32 on the season, also a new program record.

June 3, 2004

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior Devin Harris announced his decision to enter the NBA draft instead of returning for his senior season with the Badgers. Harris’ departure opened up a scholarship that head coach Bo Ryan said would go to Clayton Hanson, a walk-on guard from Reedsburg.

June 3, 2003