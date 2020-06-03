THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage and Rio baseball teams get walk-off wins in 2015

June 3, 2017
Savannah Curtis had three goals and an assist to lift fifth-seeded Lodi past fourth-seeded Evansville, 6-1, in a Division 3 girls soccer regional final game in Evansville. Mary Raemisch scored twice and Nicholette Volle made eight saves for the Blue Devils, who advanced to play top-seeded Madison Edgewood in the sectional semifinal.
June 3, 2016
Rio junior Dakota Hutzler reached a personal best distance of 17 feet, 6 inches to finish in sixth place in the Division 3 girls long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse. Hutzler also qualified for the next day’s finals in the girls 100 meters and the 300 hurdles.
June 3, 2015
Evan Walz’s walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the winning run for the Portage baseball team in a 5-4 Division 2 regional semifinal victory over Westfield at Bidwell Field in Portage. Portage tied the game at 4 with two outs in the inning on the previous at-bat, when Sam Harkins just barely beat out an infield single that allowed Jack Nelson to score from third. … The Rio baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up an 8-7 victory over Plainfield Tri-County in a Division 4 regional semifinal game. Trajan Prochnow’s RBI single tied the game at 7 before Chainey Brewer’s RBI single brought home the winning run. Trevor Kearney and Prochnow each had three hits in the victory for the Vikings.
June 3, 2014
Jordan Blochwitz threw a complete game, four-hit shutout to lead the Poynette softball team to a 6-0 victory over Brodhead in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game in Darlington. Shelby Wheeler led Poynette at the plate, collecting three hits, including a pair of doubles. One of those doubles scored two runs and got Poynette on the board in the third inning.
June 3, 2009
The Portage baseball team scored six runs in the fifth inning, and five more runs in the sixth to pick up an 11-3 victory over Wautoma in a Division 2 regional championship game. Anthony Bortz had three RBI in the game for Portage, giving him a team record 32 RBI on the season. Greg Koch scored a pair of runs for the Warriors, giving him 32 on the season, also a new program record.
June 3, 2004
University of Wisconsin men’s basketball junior Devin Harris announced his decision to enter the NBA draft instead of returning for his senior season with the Badgers. Harris’ departure opened up a scholarship that head coach Bo Ryan said would go to Clayton Hanson, a walk-on guard from Reedsburg.
June 3, 2003
Poynette softball pitcher Courtney Jordak pitched a pair of complete game shutouts, leading the Indians to a 1-0 victory over Beloit Turner in the sectional semifinal and a 7-0 victory over Royall in the sectional final, sending Poynette to the state tournament in Madison. In the two victories, Jordan struck out 18, walked one and gave up just seven hits. … The Portage baseball team reached the Division 1 sectional final with a 3-2 victory over Reedsburg in nine innings in the sectional semifinal, but then had its season end with a 5-3 loss to Holmen in the sectional final played in Sauk City.
June 3, 1996
The Lodi boys golf team shot a 325 on the first day of the Division 2 state boys golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison, good for a five-shot lead over New Berlin West. Leading the way for Lodi was Nathan Scott, who shot a 74, giving him a one-shot lead for the individual battle in Division 2. In Division 3, Pardeeville’s Ntahn Fisk shot an opening-round 83, putting him 14 shots off the individual lead.
June 3, 1995
Pardeeville senior Lindsey Sanborn finished in third place in the Division 3 400 meters at the state track and field meet in La Crosse with a time of 1 minute, 0.1 seconds, and was also seventh in the 200 meters. Pardeeville’s Sarah Green also finished eighth in the Division 3 girls triple jump.
June 3, 1989
Pardeeville junior Bridget Griepentrog won the Class C state championship in the girls 300 hurdles at the state track and field meet in Madison. Griepentrog finished with a time of 47.74 seconds
June 3, 1981
Scott Smith threw a four-hitter, leading the Pardeeville baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Johnson Creek in sectional semifinal game in Pardeeville. Glenn Kamrath had two hits and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, who advanced to face Cassville in the sectional final. Dan Houk drove in Pardeeville’s other two runs in the game.
